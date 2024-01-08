Open Menu

Expert On 'Cervical Cancer Awareness Month' Emphasize Importance Of Early Diagnosis, Annual Screening

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2024 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Health experts on 'Cervical Cancer Awareness Month' emphasized public for the importance of early diagnosis, annual screening and encouraged parents to vaccinate their daughters against cervical cancer if they are between the ages of

15 to 26 years as if treated early curable rate is more than 92 percent.

Talking to the ptv news channel, an expert on Women's diseases Dr Irum Yasir said that Cervical Cancer Awareness Month is an important opportunity to share evidence-based information, and promote vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV) and screening.

January is cervical cancer awareness month, and Pakistan is doing its part to provide high-end oncology care services and raise awareness through media platforms, she added.

Cervical cancer is a preventable condition that, if caught early, can be treated with improved therapy, she said.

Dr also advised the media to create awareness about cervical cancer and stressed the importance of educating the public about the risk of transmitted diseases.

Replying to a query, she said if cervical cancer is detected early, it is often highly treatable, adding, that treatment options may include surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy.

It is important for women to talk to their healthcare provider about their options and make a treatment plan that is right for them, she urged.

It is important for women to take steps to protect themselves and their health by getting vaccinated and getting regular screenings, she concluded.

