UrduPoint.com

Expert On 'No Tobacco Day' Urges Media To Raise Awareness

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Expert on 'No Tobacco Day' urges media to raise awareness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :A health expert on 'No Tobacco Day' stressed social media website owners to raise more awareness among youth of the harmful effects of tobacco on human life which killed million of people each year, despite the steady reduction in tobacco use globally.

Dermatologist Lt. Col. (R). Dr. Ishrat Abuzar talking to a private news channel advised smokers to either quit smoking or prepare for increased risk of smoke-related illnesses including mouth related cancers that could also prove fatal.

The World No-Tobacco Day is marked annually on May 31 to raise awareness about the negative health impact of tobacco and to advocate effective tobacco control policies, she highlighted.

Like other parts of the world, Pakistan is also marking the "World No Tobacco Day" in which awareness would be created among the masses about the dangers and adverse effects of tobacco on our health.

She demanded that the government should continue to strive to raise awareness and promote a smoke-free society by providing a counter-marketing campaign, awareness against nicotine use and empower young people to engage in the fight against tobacco.

She called upon every Pakistani to participate to safeguard the health and of new generation.

She said 90 per cent of lung cancers were caused by smoking, while the smoking in the surroundings adversely affected the health of non-smokers, too.

Dr said it was the duty of non-smokers to encourage the people around to quit smoking permanently.

Expert further also talked about the negative impacts of gutka mixed with tobacco that chewable tobacco could lead to the tightening of the jaw, which eventually progressed to mouth cancer.

She asked the media, parents, teachers and society to take the issue seriously and play role effectively for the eradication of drugs from society.

She further explained that smoking and excessive alcohol consumption is associated with an increased risk of developing mouth cancer, which can occur in or on any part of the mouth, tongue, lips, neck and throat. In its very early stages, mouth cancer can be easily ignored.

"Mouth cancer and the treatment required can be traumatic for the patient as this may affect functions such as speech, chewing and swallowing", she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Drugs Social Media Young Tongue Lead May Cancer Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

54 minutes ago
 Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ah ..

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

1 hour ago
 Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of S ..

Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of Switzerland

2 hours ago
 IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

2 hours ago
 Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
 AI industry scale in Beijing expected to reach 300 ..

AI industry scale in Beijing expected to reach 300b yuan by 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.