Expert on 'No Tobacco Day' urges media to raise awareness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :A health expert on 'No Tobacco Day' stressed social media website owners to raise more awareness among youth of the harmful effects of tobacco on human life which killed million of people each year, despite the steady reduction in tobacco use globally.

Dermatologist Lt. Col. (R). Dr. Ishrat Abuzar talking to a private news channel advised smokers to either quit smoking or prepare for increased risk of smoke-related illnesses including mouth related cancers that could also prove fatal.

The World No-Tobacco Day is marked annually on May 31 to raise awareness about the negative health impact of tobacco and to advocate effective tobacco control policies, she highlighted.

Like other parts of the world, Pakistan is also marking the "World No Tobacco Day" in which awareness would be created among the masses about the dangers and adverse effects of tobacco on our health.

She demanded that the government should continue to strive to raise awareness and promote a smoke-free society by providing a counter-marketing campaign, awareness against nicotine use and empower young people to engage in the fight against tobacco.

She called upon every Pakistani to participate to safeguard the health and of new generation.

She said 90 per cent of lung cancers were caused by smoking, while the smoking in the surroundings adversely affected the health of non-smokers, too.

Dr said it was the duty of non-smokers to encourage the people around to quit smoking permanently.

Expert further also talked about the negative impacts of gutka mixed with tobacco that chewable tobacco could lead to the tightening of the jaw, which eventually progressed to mouth cancer.

She asked the media, parents, teachers and society to take the issue seriously and play role effectively for the eradication of drugs from society.

She further explained that smoking and excessive alcohol consumption is associated with an increased risk of developing mouth cancer, which can occur in or on any part of the mouth, tongue, lips, neck and throat. In its very early stages, mouth cancer can be easily ignored.

"Mouth cancer and the treatment required can be traumatic for the patient as this may affect functions such as speech, chewing and swallowing", she added.