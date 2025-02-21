Expert On WML Day Points Out Value Of Mother Language Key To Promoting Inclusivity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) On the occasion of World Mother Language (WML) Day, language expert Abdul Khaliq Taj has stressed the importance of indigenous languages for children in today's modern era, emphasizing the need to incorporate them into school curricula, points out value of mother languages key to promoting inclusivity.
In an interview with a private news channel on Friday, he expressed his concerns about the role of parents in promoting their mother languages, adding, parents are not prioritizing their native languages when communicating with their children at home, instead opting for English. "By working together, we can preserve our linguistic heritage and promote a more inclusive, diverse and culturally rich society," he added.
Abdul Khaliq Taj further emphasized his point by citing China as living example, where the government has successfully promoted Mandarin Chinese as a Primary language, resulting in widespread proficiency and cultural preservation.
He suggested that Pakistan could learn from China's approach in promoting its own indigenous languages.
According to an estimate, the total number of languages ??in the world is about 6809, adding, 74 languages spoken in Pakistan.
"The celebration of World Mother Language Day is crucial for Pakistan as it recognizes the importance of linguistic diversity and promotes the preservation of indigenous languages," Taj said and added trhat it was essential for our children to learn and appreciate their mother tongues, as it connects them to their cultural heritage and identity.
By promoting our native languages, he said we can also promote cultural understanding, tolerance, and national unity.
Moreover, Taj highlighted the significance of mother languages in education, stating that "when children are taught in their mother tongue, they are more likely to succeed academically and develop a stronger sense of self.
Unfortunately, in Pakistan, many schools prioritize English over local languages, which can lead to language loss and cultural disconnection, he mentioned.
Taj also emphasized the need for policymakers and educators to take concrete steps to promote Pakistan's indigenous languages, including developing language education policies, creating linguistic resources and supporting language documentation efforts.
Recent Stories
Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025
International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country
UAE President to commence state visit to Italy
GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured under federal pension laws
Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2025
EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challeng ..
Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manufacturing, innovation
AUS partners with UT Dallas to launch accelerated 4+1 engineering programme
Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Teenager Andreeva youngest semi-finalist after defeating ..
UAE discusses enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Iran, Tajikistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FDA starts crackdown against commercial use of residential properties3 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked3 minutes ago
-
Entry of unlicensed LPG containers banned across Multan division3 minutes ago
-
Eight killed in road mishap3 minutes ago
-
Bangladeshi journalist calls for stronger media exchanges with Pakistan to boost ties13 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt planning to start metro bus service in Gujranwala13 minutes ago
-
CPO directs for improvement in police operations23 minutes ago
-
Youth arrested after his firing video gets viral33 minutes ago
-
Expert on WML Day points out value of mother language key to promoting inclusivity43 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman inaugurates regional office for speedy redressing public complaints53 minutes ago
-
COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons2 hours ago
-
8 Killed in deadly van accident on Raiwind-Kasur road2 hours ago