Expert on WML Day points out value of mother language key to promoting inclusivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) On the occasion of World Mother Language (WML) Day, language expert Abdul Khaliq Taj has stressed the importance of indigenous languages for children in today's modern era, emphasizing the need to incorporate them into school curricula, points out value of mother languages key to promoting inclusivity.

In an interview with a private news channel on Friday, he expressed his concerns about the role of parents in promoting their mother languages, adding, parents are not prioritizing their native languages when communicating with their children at home, instead opting for English. "By working together, we can preserve our linguistic heritage and promote a more inclusive, diverse and culturally rich society," he added.

Abdul Khaliq Taj further emphasized his point by citing China as living example, where the government has successfully promoted Mandarin Chinese as a Primary language, resulting in widespread proficiency and cultural preservation.

He suggested that Pakistan could learn from China's approach in promoting its own indigenous languages.

According to an estimate, the total number of languages ??in the world is about 6809, adding, 74 languages spoken in Pakistan.

"The celebration of World Mother Language Day is crucial for Pakistan as it recognizes the importance of linguistic diversity and promotes the preservation of indigenous languages," Taj said and added trhat it was essential for our children to learn and appreciate their mother tongues, as it connects them to their cultural heritage and identity.

By promoting our native languages, he said we can also promote cultural understanding, tolerance, and national unity.

Moreover, Taj highlighted the significance of mother languages in education, stating that "when children are taught in their mother tongue, they are more likely to succeed academically and develop a stronger sense of self.

Unfortunately, in Pakistan, many schools prioritize English over local languages, which can lead to language loss and cultural disconnection, he mentioned.

Taj also emphasized the need for policymakers and educators to take concrete steps to promote Pakistan's indigenous languages, including developing language education policies, creating linguistic resources and supporting language documentation efforts.