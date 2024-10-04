Expert on 'World Animal Day' warn of devastating consequences of climate change on Wildlife

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) A renowned wildlife biologist, Dr Uzma on World Animal Day on Friday sound the alarm for ending cruelty and raise public awareness about animal welfare, emphasizing the urgent need for collective action to improve standards

globally.

In an interview with a private news channel, she highlighted how climate change exacerbates existing threats, such as habitat destruction, pollution, and human-wildlife conflict.

She further explained that sea-level rise is also destroying coastal habitats, droughts are decimating food sources and extreme weather events are shattering delicate balances within ecosystems.

The consequences are far-reaching with climate change projected to wipe out up to 1 million species by 2050, she added.

Dr. Uzma urged immediate collective action to mitigate climate change, protect natural habitats and support climate-resilient conservation efforts.

'The future of our planet's precious biodiversity hangs in the balance; we must act now to ensure a livable world for all species," she stressed.

As a wildlife expert, I have witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of human activities on species and ecosystems, she said.

Habitat destruction, pollution, climate change and wildlife trafficking threaten the very survival of countless animals, she mentioned.

Moreover, billions of animals suffer in factory farms, laboratories, and entertainment industries, subjected to inhumane conditions and treatment, she added.

To address this crisis, I call upon individuals, organizations, and governments to take practical concrete steps, she appealed.

"We must promote compassion, empathy and sustainability in our daily choices, supporting eco-friendly practices and cruelty-free products" she further stressed.

Governments must strengthen laws and enforcement to protect wildlife and domestic animals, while organizations should prioritize animal welfare in their operations and advocacy, she mentioned.

Together, we can create a world where animals are valued, respected, and protected for generations to come, she added.

Replying a question, she lamented that iconic species like the Nayab Markhor and colorful parrots are rapidly disappearing in Pakistan due to relentless poaching, habitat destruction and climate change.

Nayab Markhor, Pakistan's national animal is endangered due to hunting and habitat loss, while parrots are being captured for the pet trade and suffering from deforestation.

Other species, such as the snow leopard, Indus dolphin and Himalayan brown bear are also facing extinction, she mentioned.

Human activities like deforestation, pollution, and infrastructure development are pushing these majestic creatures to the brink, she explained

Furthermore, she stressed that there is urgent need to pay attention for animals in rural areas and conservation efforts, stricter laws and community engagement are necessary to protect these precious species and preserve Pakistan's rich biodiversity, she concluded.