Expert On 'World Blood Donor' Day Encourage Youngsters To Donate Blood Voluntarily , Save Lives

Published June 14, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Health expert Friday on World Blood Donor Day encouraged people, particularly youths to voluntarily donate blood in the hot season as blood is the life for Thalassaemia children and other accident-related patients.

Talking to a ptv news channel, Volunteer & Social worker Arsalan Saeed Awan stressed raising awareness for a safe and stable blood supply and recognizing volunteer blood donors for their lifesaving role in patient care.

He said policymakers should standardize data collection and reporting and implement uniform systems for traceability, and surveillance for both public and private sector providers.

Family Physician Dr. Uzma Hameed said the collection of blood from voluntary donors and employment of properly trained staff in blood banks would further help in minimizing adverse events associated with blood transfusion therapy.

Dr said donating blood was not only helping the ailing humanity, but it also prevented the person from various diseases including hepatitis B and C, adding that awareness campaigns should be launched in this regard.

She said that blood flow is of Primary importance in the human body and ensuring the provision of safe blood to those in need is critical.

