Expert on 'World Blood Donor Day' urged people to donate blood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Health experts on World Blood Donor day urged healthy people must donate blood voluntarily as our single drop of blood can save precious lives and urged youth to take active part for awareness campaign through social media platforms for safeguarding humanity.

WHO Advisor on Blood Safety Prof. Dr. Hasan Abbas Zaheer talking to ptv news channel said that awareness on blood donation was essential to encourage the people to come forward to support the needy people.

He urged the young generation participate in this pious deed through special camps to ensure adequate availability of blood in local healthcare centres.

Blood transfusion saves lives and improves health, but many patients requiring transfusion do not have timely access to safe blood, he mentioned.

Providing safe and adequate blood should be an integral part of every country's national health care policy and infrastructure, he added.

Replying a question, he recommends that all blood donations should be screened for infections prior to use, adding, screening for HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and syphilis should be mandatory.

Blood screening should be performed according to quality system requirements, he said, adding, we should thank worldwide blood donors and spread more awareness of the need for regular blood donation.

Encouraging others for regular and unpaid blood donations, he added.

Youth engagement for global cause is need of hour for promoting health for all, he concluded.