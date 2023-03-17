Expert on World Sleep Day stresses public awareness to manage 'chronic diseases'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Expert on 'World Sleep day' stressed that poor sleep has been linked to an increased risk of chronic diseases like stress, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.

Talking to a private news channel, Sleep expert Dr Mehrin Suleman said that WSD is being celebrated today which aims to highlight better prevention and management of sleep disorders, adding, March 17 is a great reminder to spread awareness about sleep hygiene.

"Every person needs to take care of body as a whole, and sleep is a keystone to that whole process," she said, adding, power naps are also short in duration help our body to conserve energy and boost productivity.

She added that individuals who are on certain medications or health conditions might require slightly more than the normal sleep duration of sleep.

Replying a question, she explained that Idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) is a sleep disorder in which a patient needs more sleep hours than a normal person.

It is estimated that IH may occur in around 20 out of every million people, she added.

While commenting on common symptom of idiopathic hypersomnia she said it is excessive daytime sleepiness, which may be so severe that a person finds it difficult or impossible to make it through the day without falling asleep.

Naps often last for an hour or more, and most people with idiopathic hypersomnia report that even prolonged naps do not relieve their feelings of sleepiness, she mentioned.

Excessive sleepiness can make certain activities more dangerous, so people with idiopathic hypersomnia should be careful to avoid operating a car, using heavy machinery, or other risky activities when they are tired, the expert added.

To another question, she said quality sleep is essential for overall good health, she said, adding, lack of sleep has been shown to be associated with obesity, Type 2 diabetes, poor mental health, accidents during driving, attention or behavior problems and poor school performance.