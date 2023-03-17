UrduPoint.com

Expert On World Sleep Day Stresses Public Awareness To Manage 'chronic Diseases'

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Expert on World Sleep Day stresses public awareness to manage 'chronic diseases'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Expert on 'World Sleep day' stressed that poor sleep has been linked to an increased risk of chronic diseases like stress, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.

Talking to a private news channel, Sleep expert Dr Mehrin Suleman said that WSD is being celebrated today which aims to highlight better prevention and management of sleep disorders, adding, March 17 is a great reminder to spread awareness about sleep hygiene.

"Every person needs to take care of body as a whole, and sleep is a keystone to that whole process," she said, adding, power naps are also short in duration help our body to conserve energy and boost productivity.

She added that individuals who are on certain medications or health conditions might require slightly more than the normal sleep duration of sleep.

Replying a question, she explained that Idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) is a sleep disorder in which a patient needs more sleep hours than a normal person.

It is estimated that IH may occur in around 20 out of every million people, she added.

While commenting on common symptom of idiopathic hypersomnia she said it is excessive daytime sleepiness, which may be so severe that a person finds it difficult or impossible to make it through the day without falling asleep.

Naps often last for an hour or more, and most people with idiopathic hypersomnia report that even prolonged naps do not relieve their feelings of sleepiness, she mentioned.

Excessive sleepiness can make certain activities more dangerous, so people with idiopathic hypersomnia should be careful to avoid operating a car, using heavy machinery, or other risky activities when they are tired, the expert added.

To another question, she said quality sleep is essential for overall good health, she said, adding, lack of sleep has been shown to be associated with obesity, Type 2 diabetes, poor mental health, accidents during driving, attention or behavior problems and poor school performance.

Related Topics

World Poor Car March May Million

Recent Stories

Shams Solar Power Station: Ten years of renewable ..

Shams Solar Power Station: Ten years of renewable energy, reducing emissions

3 minutes ago
 Japan’s Nikkei share ends higher on Friday

Japan’s Nikkei share ends higher on Friday

3 minutes ago
 National Bank of Fujairah approves dividend for 20 ..

National Bank of Fujairah approves dividend for 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th March 2023

4 hours ago
 Man United, Arsenal , Feyenoord, Juventus, Sevilla ..

Man United, Arsenal , Feyenoord, Juventus, Sevilla progress for Europa League&#0 ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.