Expert Recommends Mammography For Women Over 40 Once Yearly

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Acting Vice Chancellor, Women University(WU) Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood, recommended that women over 40 should undergo Mammography once annually to refrain from developing breast cancer.

He said that many women suffer from breast cancer due to ignorance about the disease and it's awareness .

Dr Ijaz said this during a lecture on breast cancer at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) here on Monday.

The VC suggested that women should keep on diagnosis about the cancer by simply checking any tumour in the body.

He regretted that a good number of women die of breast cancer owing to lack of awareness on it adding that they should consult an expert as soon as they come to know about the disease.

It can be cured once the patient contacts a doctor in the beginning of the disease, the VC maintained.

A good number of female students and faculty member attended the lecture.

