Expert Says 17 Tremors In 30 Days Is A 'warning Signal' For IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Expert says 17 tremors in 30 days is a 'warning signal' for IIOJK

Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir experienced 17 earthquakes five of magnitude 4.0 or above, ten between 3.0 and 4.0, and two between 2.0 and 3.0 in the past 30 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir experienced 17 earthquakes five of magnitude 4.0 or above, ten between 3.0 and 4.0, and two between 2.0 and 3.0 in the past 30 days.

According to Kashmir Media Service, of these tremors, five were measuring a magnitude of 4.0 or above, ten between 3.0 and 4.0, and two between 2.0 and 3.0.

These recurrent rattles have forced the seismologists into believing that IIOJK should brace up to face a major earthquake in the future.

"I would say that tremors in Kashmir are the warning signal for us to worry about the incoming of a significant earthquake and prepare the ground to deal with it," said Dr Afroz Ahmed Shah, an Earth Sciences expert.

Since Kashmir falls in Seismic zone 5, Dr. Afroz said that one of the most critical components of the preparation is building earthquake-resistant structures.

"We should create a culture first where earthquake education should be at the core of our daily routine because we live on faults and know what that means," said Dr Shah who teaches Physical and Geological Sciences at the University of Brunei Darussalam.

"The faults can get activated anytime, so please start working on it before it is too late."

>