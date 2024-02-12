Expert stresses awareness, family counseling of parents having autistic children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The health expert on Monday stressed the need for awareness to cope with the autism disease, as early detection and therapy are the keys for the management of children with autism.

While talking to ptv news, a Psychiatrist Dr Uzma Masroor explained that autism is a spectrum disorder that refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with speech, nonverbal communication, social skills, and repetitive behavior.

“Children with autism are capable of learning like any other children,” she said, adding that there is a stigma that people are usually judgmental towards such kids and pass unwanted advice to the caretakers.

She said that consistent media campaigns are raising awareness which is opening doors of opportunities for the children challenged with autism.

She said that autism rehabilitation services are helping in providing support and training to the families for managing their kids with patience.

Dr Uzama underlined that biomedical therapy helps a child in healing gradually from autism.

Answering a question, she said that most of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) cases are detected in the developing years of children, and early intervention plays an extremely significant role in improving a child’s verbal and social development.

“It is the need of the hour to recognize and dispel the misconceptions to promote greater identification, understanding, and creating acceptance of those living with the condition,” she added.

She advised that there is a need to create more awareness among the public about autism to address this debilitating illness.