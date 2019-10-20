Expert stresses diploma in nursing for diabetes control

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Every fourth person is suffering form diabetes due to use of excess fast food, less body exercise, avoiding proper medical check and lack of information about the disease.

The such patients cannot be looked after without proper specialist nurse of diabetes. These views were expressed by Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof. Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar while addressing Diabetes Nurse education Workshop held here at Lahore General Hospital in which nurses from different participated.

He said that the diabetic patient should focus on precautionary measures viz a viz medical cover.

Prof. Dr. Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar elaborated that the present age was time of specialization so that Pakistan Nursing Council should also focus on it.

He said that diabetes was fast increasing disease while nurses ratio was very less in this particular health sector adding that "We should take steps on priority basis to resolve this issue." Principal PGMI said that diploma should be issued for Diabetes Specialist and it should also be included in the syllabus so that the disease could be controlled in the beginning stage.

Prof. Sardar Mohammad Alfareed said that the 'Health Sector' was the top most priority of the present government and with the efforts of Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Raashid, process of recruitment of 5000 nurses has already been started. He said that appointments was a good omen and the step would not only provide livelihood to five thousand families but also provide better health facilities to the patients.

Principal LGH said that as per an estimate presently 42 crore people all over the world were suffering from diabetes and only in Pakistan 1.5 to 2 lac people becomeing disable due to this disease.

As per the statics of World Health Organization due to the complications of diabetes heart attack, paralysis, blindness, kidney failures and harm on legs and feet are occurred so it is the need of the hour that people belonging to the medical field should play their role in creating awareness and civil society should also come forward in this regard.