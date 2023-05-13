UrduPoint.com

Expert Stresses For Active Lifestyle To Reduce Risk Of Dementia Among Elderly Population

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Health expert on Saturday stressed for active lifestyle, training healthcare staff and public awareness through media platforms to reduce the risk of dementia, which is a major non-communicable disease among the elderly population globally including Pakistan.

While talking to the ptv news channel, a senior neurologist, Dr Husnain Hashim said that there was a lack of understanding about dementia within the community hence it is diagnosed at a very late stage.

"We need to conduct more research on dementia to identify factors leading to a rising burden of dementia in the country and facilitate effective treatment," he added.

Hashim called for a concerted effort by all stakeholders, including family, society, private sectors, and the government to support old-age healthcare for reducing the burden of dementia in the country.

He further explained that dementia was a syndrome in which there is deterioration in memory, thinking, behaviour and the ability to perform everyday activities.

The specialist regretted that taking care of dementia patients was still not a priority in the country's healthcare planning, adding, dementia was not only a medical problem but had many other social and legal implications.

Hashim suggested that people should exercise regularly which will reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes, all risks associated with dementia.

Physical activity also pumps blood to the brain, which nourishes the cells with nutrients and oxygen. "As well, regular exercise helps to reduce stress and improve your mood," he added.

Activities, such as gardening, walking, swimming and hiking could help maintain the general fitness of elderly people, Hashim mentioned.

Many experts recommend walking as one of the safest and most effective forms of aerobic exercise, he said.

