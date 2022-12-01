UrduPoint.com

Expert Stresses For National Strategic Plan To Create More Awareness To Control HIV/AIDS

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The Expert on World AIDS Day stressed new national strategic plans and increasing awareness drives at the national level to tackle the disease as most people are still unaware of their infection or hiding it due to cultural taboos.

WHO advisory group on Blood Regulation, Availability and Safety Prof. Hasan Abbas Zaheer talking to ptv news channel said that HIV continues to be a major global public health concern, having affected more than a million people worldwide.

Nearly 250,000 people in the country are living with HIV-AIDS disease of which 50,000 were being diagnosed and the other 200.000 are still missing patients, he added. He also feared that if this epidemic was not controlled, the number of patients would rise to an alarming level.

He said an advertising campaign to educate the masses is much needed through social and mainstream media.

He explained the symptoms of the disease that HIV infection progressively weakens the immune system, and it can develop other signs and symptoms, such as swollen lymph nodes, weight loss, fever, diarrhoea, and cough.

Approximately 38 million people are currently living with HIV, and millions of people have died of AIDS-related causes since the beginning of the epidemic, he added.

Replying to a question, he said HIV disease is treatable and HIV-positive test result is no longer a death sentence, adding, people living with HIV can live long healthy lives with the appropriate treatment and early-stage diagnosis.

AIDS Day is an opportunity for public and private partners to spread awareness about the status of the plague and support progress in HIV/AIDS preclusion, treatment and care across the globe, he added.

Replying to another question, he said that in Pakistan patients with HIV/AIDS can now get free medicines from government hospitals.

