Expert Stresses For 'Oral Cancer Screening' Awareness In Early Stages

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Expert Sunday expressed his serious concern for creating public awareness about the importance of early detection of 'Oral Cancer screening' in order to save precious lives of youngsters as mouth cancer cases are alarmingly on the rise due to the unbridled trend of using gutka.

An Oncologist Dr Naveed Bashir talking to ptv news channel explained that the biggest risk factor for oral cancer is tobacco consumption, adding that oral cancer prevention and control can best be achieved by increasing awareness of the population and early detection.

Screening is particularly important for individuals who have a history of tobacco or tobacco use, as these are common risk factors for oral cancer, he mentioned.

Additionally, individuals with a family history of oral cancer may also benefit from regular screening, he suggested.

Mouth cancer represents the second most frequent malignancy among both men and women with the highest reported incidence in the world and in Pakistan after lung cancer it become the second leading disease of cancer among youngsters, he added.

This is largely associated with extremely prevalent chewing habits, he said, adding that the most popular chewing products are 'Paan', 'Chalia', 'Gutka', 'Niswar' and 'Tumbaku.

He said that poor oral hygiene is also another contributory factor in this population; the interplay of these hazards is contributing to the endemic rise of oral cancers in Pakistan particularly in Karachi city.

Experts emphasized that there is a need to run a massive awareness campaign regarding the hazards of Gutka including other forms of smokeless tobacco which is the leading cause of mouth cancer among youth.

Replying to a question, he replied that tongue cancer is a rare disease involving highly complex treatment, which can involve the removal of part of the tongue and jaw.

It can affect speech and swallowing, cause facial disfigurement and result in a lifelong dependence on feeding tubes, he added.

