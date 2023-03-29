UrduPoint.com

Expert Stresses For Public-private Partnership To Strengthen Primary Healthcare

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Expert stresses for public-private partnership to strengthen primary healthcare

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Public-private partnership was the need of the hour to strengthen primary healthcare in the country which will improve indicators and provide basic health needs to urban slum populations, a health expert said.

CEO and Primary Healthcare Specialist SINA Clinics, Ambareen Kazim Thompson talking to ptv news said that the necessary measures were needed to promote family medicine through faculty development, medicine development, policy reform and targeted research, She called for streamlining service delivery by implementing policies and engaging the private sector in delivery and monitoring.

She said that Pakistan's core focus should be on primary healthcare to diagnose ailments at early stages and reduce complications of chronic diseases, adding, investing more and better in primary healthcare was the key solution to "provide equitable, comprehensive, integrated and high-quality" care.

Replying to a question, she said limited access to health services along with inadequate knowledge of slum residents about healthcare facilities was the main barrier to the utilization of health care in the slums.

SINA is the only healthcare provider working in the slums of Karachi that has a fully digitized patient management system and an electronic medical record system that not only holds records of each patient but ensures traceability and zero loss of patients.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Thompson Family PTV

Recent Stories

NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elec ..

NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elections for all assemblies under ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th March 2023

3 hours ago
 Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

10 hours ago
 President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.