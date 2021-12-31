UrduPoint.com

Expert Stresses Media Awareness For Unsafe Injection Practices Causing 'HIV Outbreak'

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2021 | 11:50 AM

Expert stresses media awareness for unsafe injection practices causing 'HIV outbreak'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Health expert on Friday stressed upon the need of launching a public awareness campaign to enhance the capacity of healthcare workers, adherence to injection safety standard operating procedures and the ways to implement such good practices in hospitals as well as in salons.

Talking to a private news channel, an infectious disease specialist and microbiologist Prof. Dr. Zarfishan Tahir said that UNAIDS analysis revealed Pakistan is among the countries where ratio of new AIDs cases saw a sharp increase due to unsafe injection practices.

She urged for holding more awareness seminars to educate the community specially youngsters and take care of those affected, adding, HIV can be transmitted by unprotected sex, injecting drugs, reuse of medical needles and syringes, blood transfusion, and organ transplants.

"Social stigma is still a biggest hurdle that prevent people from going to doctors or medical facilities, she said, adding, with education spread of the virus, we will have to change this mindset of society".

She further regretted that majority of the healthcare establishments being run by the quacks were in the Names of registered medical practitioners were playing with the lives of people without any fear of law and causing HIV increase cases.

She called for imposing a ban on the production of large injection vials by the pharmaceutical companies, saying that quacks, untrained doctors, beauty salons had become a source of spreading HIV, Hepatitis and other infectious diseases to the patients.

A recently published report by the UNAIDS, a joint UN programme on HIV/AIDS, has revealed that the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections are spreading rapidly in Pakistan as around 25,000 people in the country contracted the virus in 2020, she mentioned.

This means 84 per cent increase in HIV patients. Majority of the people infected are drug users who inject themselves, she added.

She said there are over 240,000 people living with HIV in Pakistan. Of these, 160,000 are men and around 38,000 women. The number of registered AIDS patients in the country is around 46,912.

The data shows that around 1,600 who were infected with HIV in 2020 were under the age of 15, Specialist added.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations AIDS Education Drugs Needles Women 2020 From Blood

Recent Stories

Nora Fatehi tests positive for Omicron

Nora Fatehi tests positive for Omicron

1 minute ago
 PM will formally launch distribution of health car ..

PM will formally launch distribution of health cards from Lahore today

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st December 2021

4 hours ago
 Ten percent gap between male, female registration ..

Ten percent gap between male, female registration serious issue: DG NADRA

10 hours ago
 CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.