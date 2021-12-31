Expert stresses media awareness for unsafe injection practices causing 'HIV outbreak'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Health expert on Friday stressed upon the need of launching a public awareness campaign to enhance the capacity of healthcare workers, adherence to injection safety standard operating procedures and the ways to implement such good practices in hospitals as well as in salons.

Talking to a private news channel, an infectious disease specialist and microbiologist Prof. Dr. Zarfishan Tahir said that UNAIDS analysis revealed Pakistan is among the countries where ratio of new AIDs cases saw a sharp increase due to unsafe injection practices.

She urged for holding more awareness seminars to educate the community specially youngsters and take care of those affected, adding, HIV can be transmitted by unprotected sex, injecting drugs, reuse of medical needles and syringes, blood transfusion, and organ transplants.

"Social stigma is still a biggest hurdle that prevent people from going to doctors or medical facilities, she said, adding, with education spread of the virus, we will have to change this mindset of society".

She further regretted that majority of the healthcare establishments being run by the quacks were in the Names of registered medical practitioners were playing with the lives of people without any fear of law and causing HIV increase cases.

She called for imposing a ban on the production of large injection vials by the pharmaceutical companies, saying that quacks, untrained doctors, beauty salons had become a source of spreading HIV, Hepatitis and other infectious diseases to the patients.

A recently published report by the UNAIDS, a joint UN programme on HIV/AIDS, has revealed that the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections are spreading rapidly in Pakistan as around 25,000 people in the country contracted the virus in 2020, she mentioned.

This means 84 per cent increase in HIV patients. Majority of the people infected are drug users who inject themselves, she added.

She said there are over 240,000 people living with HIV in Pakistan. Of these, 160,000 are men and around 38,000 women. The number of registered AIDS patients in the country is around 46,912.

The data shows that around 1,600 who were infected with HIV in 2020 were under the age of 15, Specialist added.