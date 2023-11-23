Expert stresses more media awareness for 'Dengue'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Health expert here Thursday appealed every citizen to play a responsible citizen role to keep environment clean and

urged media to cooperate with health departments to raise more awareness drives at community level complimented by enhanced surveillance along with implementation of measures against the mosquito-borne sickness (Dengue).

Talking to ptv news channel, Principle Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Muhammad Ul Farid Zafar urged that public should actively participate in anti-dengue activities and play their role in eradicating the virus completely.

The citizens should keep their houses clean to avert breeding of dengue mosquitoes, he said, adding, all government departments were alert and regularly monitoring the situation to deal with any emergency.

Keeping in view of the alarming spike in the dengue fever cases, he said, "The health department in collaboration with the district administrations has begun fumigation and an awareness campaign in the country, adding, people are now much aware with the symptoms of Dengue virus."

Prof explained, "Dengue is one of the major diseases in the world which can be avoided by taking precautionary measures.

"

He asked for adopting a healthy lifestyle for ensuring good health and advised to get inoculated against the diseases that require immunization.

“We have to educate the people to avoid contaminated water, unhygienic food, polluted environment, adulterated spices and fake medicines for keeping themselves healthy and remain safe from diseases,” he added.

While elaborating the symptoms of disease, he said that symptoms include high temperature, headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pains, nausea, rash and malaise.

"There is no specific medical treatment and no vaccine the best way to protect against dengue virus and other mosquito-borne diseases is to avoid mosquito bites," he added.

He advised that citizen should protect themselves against mosquito bites to avoid dengue virus (and other mosquito-borne diseases) in dengue-affected areas.

Citizens should wear socks, long pants and long-sleeved shirts, he said.

"Loose fitting clothing makes it harder for mosquitoes to bite you through your clothes," he added.