Expert stresses on timely screening to deal with 'Colorectal cancer'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Health expert on Friday stressed the need for creating public awareness on 'Colorectal cancer' also known as bowel cancer and urged civil society groups to play their part in it.

Talking to the ptv news channel, Surgical Oncologist Dr Munazzah Aziz explained that 'Colorectal cancer' stands to be the third-most common cancer among men, worldwide, adding, CRC awareness would make men and women in Pakistan aware of the disease and it could happen to both the genders and often symptoms are difficult to identify in the early stages.

She said, "It is important for individuals to learn about the prevention, management, and treatment options, adding, constipation, changes in stool color, blood in the stool, bleeding from the rectum, excessive gas, abdominal cramps, and abdominal pain could be few of the indicators of this disease." In early stage of this disease, "CRC is found in older adults like sixty years and above, adding, however, in recent years there has been an increase in younger people, especially it is increasing in men as compared to women in Pakistan." "Poor lifestyle, dietary habits, obesity, and lesser physical activities are the main reason for the increasing cases of this disease," she added.

"An active lifestyle has been linked to a reduced risk of 'colorectal cancer'," she added.

"More screening for cancer, early detection, and proper treatment are key to controlling the disease at the right time," she informed.

"We all should work together to ensure persons are aware of the risks and feel empowered to seek timely treatment." Dr Munazzah emphasized.

The expert said, "It is very important that people in the country should learn to conduct self-examination and seek early medical assistance to improve the outcome of this disease." Replying to a question, she said, "The disease is generally cancer affecting parts of the 'large intestines' and it is not commonly known in Pakistan because most people refer to symptoms of this cancer as normal stomach ache, diarrhea, and weight loss, etc.""Whenever a patient feels any of these symptoms, it is advised to meet a specialist as soon as possible and get relevant tests done to detect cancer and opt for timely treatment," she added.