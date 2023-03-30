Expert suggests soil analysis before sowing cotton after wheat harvest

Director of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Dr Zahid Mahmood on Thursday advised farmers to get their soil tested before sowing cotton to meet deficiencies, if any, by applying fertilizers and micro-nutrients on the basis of need

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ):Director of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Dr Zahid Mahmood on Thursday advised farmers to get their soil tested before sowing cotton to meet deficiencies, if any, by applying fertilizers and micro-nutrients on the basis of need.

In a statement issued here, the CCRI director said that fields being vacated by wheat would soon witness cotton sowing after the completion of the wheat harvest.

"However, before sowing, farmers must get their soil analyzed from government soil testing laboratories functional at the district level or those in the private sector being run by fertilizers companies including Engro, FFC, Fatima Fertilizers, etc.

" "The analysis result will help them know the soil PH value, and quantity of Potassium, Phosphorous, Nitrogen besides micro-nutrient including Boron and Zinc.""It will help farmers apply fertilizers and micro-nutrients only in the desired quantity and save their cost," Dr Zahid said.