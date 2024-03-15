Expert Underline Health Benefits Of Balanced Diet, Physical Activities During Ramazan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Expert on Friday underlined the health benefits of balanced diet and physical activities with proper rest during the month of Ramazan as excessive eating can lead to digestive issues.
Talking to a Private news channel, a nutritionist Salma Saddiqui believes that maintaining a healthy diet during Ramazan is critical in ensuring that the body receives all the necessary nutrients to sustain optimal energy levels during the fasting period.
Consuming a balanced diet and staying hydrated, outside fasting hours,has a remarkably positive impact on your overall health, she added.
During this month it is vital for everyone to stay hydrated and people should drink enough water and avoid sugary or carbonated drinks, as these can dehydrate you faster.
If people follow a varied and balanced diet between breakfast and sehri, this will maintain their health and immunity, enhance your exercise performance and reduce the risk of different diseases, she mentioned.
People should continue exercises and adjust the intensity if they plan to exercise while fasting, she further suggested.
She also stressed the importance of eating desserts in moderation, as the excessive intake of sugar leads to insulin resistance and is linked with large fat deposits around internal organs.
It can also raise blood pressure and cause cholesterol levels to increase, she added.
If we consume too much sugar it will leads to feelings of fatigue, decreased energy and reduced alertness, she highlighted.
The eating of date fruit, especially fresh ones to break the fast is ideal, as it had a lot of minerals needed by the body, she recommended.
Replying a question, she said skipping Sehri might lead to a significant drop in blood sugar during the fasting window which can cause overeating at Iftar.
Sehri is Sunnah and essential as it curbs appetite and improves sleep, she added.
