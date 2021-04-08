UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Expert Urges Academia/researchers To Come Forward For Economic Transformation

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:29 PM

Expert urges academia/researchers to come forward for economic transformation

Policy development expert Dr. Mohid Iftikhar while highlighting importance of China's overseas Port Investments, a comparative analysis in Greece and Pakistan has urged the faculty members and students to come forward and understand changing global economy under the belt and road initiative

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Policy development expert Dr. Mohid Iftikhar while highlighting importance of China's overseas Port Investments, a comparative analysis in Greece and Pakistan has urged the faculty members and students to come forward and understand changing global economy under the belt and road initiative.

Addressing the participants of popular lecture series held at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam on "C-PEC", he said Pakistan can emerge as a hub of industrial development that will connect through rest of the world with the development of Gawadar Port.

He emphasized that it was significant to be patient in witnessing economic transformation in Pakistan that will equally create new opportunities for the youth of the country. He said that Pakistani youth can also build their capacity in cultural exchange, language, technology, higher education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, food and fisheries, animal science products and value addition.

Earlier Dean Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Aijaz Ali Khoharo said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) can provide great opportunity for the students to develop and grow Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) for their economic empowerment. The popular lecture series and expert lecture would be helpful for knowledge building for students and faculty members, he added.

The Dean Faculty of Crop Production, Prof. Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar said that youth should focus on knowledge economy through digitalization and researchers should focus to conduct problem oriented research to capture the market needs under CPEC. The quality research and markets of agriculture products to ensure food security may be given priority, he added.

The Coordinator Programmes and Project Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said that university students should focus on entrepreneurship to capture the market of the CPEC. He said that the students may build their knowledge in hospitality management, value addition of various agricultural products, skills enhancement for technology transfer of various agriculture commodities and should focus on market for research and commercialization. There is a need for harmony in the system and socio-economic policies and the need for better political economy for the socio-economic development of Pakistan, he added.

A large number of Students and faculty members participated in the lecture, exchanged questions and expressed their opinions for the economic development of country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Technology Exchange Education China Agriculture Road CPEC Greece Hub Tando Jam May Market

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted a picnic f ..

13 minutes ago

PITB to Support LWCM in Automating Waste Managemen ..

18 minutes ago

Shadab Khan, Imamul Haq to return to Pakistan from ..

30 minutes ago

Payments through Ehsaas Kafalat program to start f ..

3 minutes ago

Ramazan moon sighting meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hi ..

3 minutes ago

All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran announces to join te ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.