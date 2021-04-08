Expert urges academia/researchers to come forward for economic transformation

Policy development expert Dr. Mohid Iftikhar while highlighting importance of China's overseas Port Investments, a comparative analysis in Greece and Pakistan has urged the faculty members and students to come forward and understand changing global economy under the belt and road initiative

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Policy development expert Dr. Mohid Iftikhar while highlighting importance of China's overseas Port Investments, a comparative analysis in Greece and Pakistan has urged the faculty members and students to come forward and understand changing global economy under the belt and road initiative.

Addressing the participants of popular lecture series held at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam on "C-PEC", he said Pakistan can emerge as a hub of industrial development that will connect through rest of the world with the development of Gawadar Port.

He emphasized that it was significant to be patient in witnessing economic transformation in Pakistan that will equally create new opportunities for the youth of the country. He said that Pakistani youth can also build their capacity in cultural exchange, language, technology, higher education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, food and fisheries, animal science products and value addition.

Earlier Dean Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Aijaz Ali Khoharo said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) can provide great opportunity for the students to develop and grow Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) for their economic empowerment. The popular lecture series and expert lecture would be helpful for knowledge building for students and faculty members, he added.

The Dean Faculty of Crop Production, Prof. Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar said that youth should focus on knowledge economy through digitalization and researchers should focus to conduct problem oriented research to capture the market needs under CPEC. The quality research and markets of agriculture products to ensure food security may be given priority, he added.

The Coordinator Programmes and Project Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said that university students should focus on entrepreneurship to capture the market of the CPEC. He said that the students may build their knowledge in hospitality management, value addition of various agricultural products, skills enhancement for technology transfer of various agriculture commodities and should focus on market for research and commercialization. There is a need for harmony in the system and socio-economic policies and the need for better political economy for the socio-economic development of Pakistan, he added.

A large number of Students and faculty members participated in the lecture, exchanged questions and expressed their opinions for the economic development of country.