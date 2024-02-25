Expert urges action against cervical cancer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Cervical cancer is almost preventable and completely treatable if picked up at an early stage. Even a precancerous phase exists, which can be detected and treated before the cancer forms.

Dr. Noreen Zafar, a specialist in teenage gynecology and female cancer prevention, and the President of the Girls and Women Health Initiative (GWHI), expressed this during an interview with APP on Sunday.

Dr. Zafar highlighted the alarming statistics surrounding cervical cancer in the country, with over 68.6 million women at risk and more than 5,000 annual cases reported. Tragically, over 3,000 women lose their lives to this disease annually, making it the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women of reproductive age in Pakistan.

The Primary culprit behind the majority of cervical cancer cases is the human papillomavirus (HPV), particularly serotypes 16 and 18. Despite its prevalence, Dr. Zafar emphasized that most HPV infections have a spontaneous resolution, with less than 1 percent progressing to cancer. However, regular screening through pap smears, a practice widely adopted in developed countries, remains severely underutilized in Pakistan, with an estimated uptake as low as 2 percent.

To bridge this gap, Dr. Zafar underscored the importance of HPV vaccinations, which play a crucial role in cervical cancer prevention. Despite the availability of two globally licensed HPV vaccines in Pakistan, awareness and uptake remain abysmally low, with only 20 percent awareness and less than 10 percent uptake among women of reproductive age.

One of the major barriers to HPV vaccination in Pakistan is affordability, compounded by the lack of a national vaccination program and government-backed initiatives to subsidize vaccines. Dr. Zafar called for nationwide awareness programs targeting parents, caregivers, religious leaders, and healthcare providers to destigmatize discussions around cervical cancer and HPV vaccination.

Drawing inspiration from successful vaccination campaigns for diseases like typhoid, Dr. Zafar suggested integrating HPV vaccination drives into school settings and local healthcare facilities to reach a wider audience. Additionally, she stressed the need to ensure the availability and affordability of HPV vaccines by importing cost-effective options from countries like India and integrating them into the Expanded Program of Immunization.

In line with the World Health Organization's target of cervical cancer elimination by 2030, Dr. Zafar emphasized the collective responsibility of stakeholders to prioritize the availability, affordability, and accessibility of HPV vaccines while simultaneously promoting screening through pap smears.

As Dr. Zafar aptly concluded, cervical cancer is not only preventable but highly curable if detected early through regular screening and preventive measures. With concerted efforts and strategic interventions, Pakistan can pave the way towards a future free from the burden of cervical cancer.