Expert urges community engagement, awareness for HIV prevention on World AIDS Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Health experts have called for greater community engagement, media awareness campaigns and awareness of safe needle-use practices for people living in remote areas on the occasion of 'World AIDS Day' on Friday to ensure May Pakistan meet the global goal of ending the scourge of AIDS by 2030.

National Coordinator for Strengthening Common Management Unit (CMU) for TB, HIV/AIDS under the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr Razia Kuniz Fatima while talking to a private news channel said that It is very important to take the necessary precautions to stay safe from AIDS.

She urged all stakeholders including media, influencers and community leaders to create awareness about HIV/AIDS to prevent its spread.

"Every year, the day reminds us that ending the HIV epidemic requires collective efforts at the community level, innovative thinking, and reaching the most marginalized populations and improving access to health services," she said.

Highlighting the seriousness of the situation in Pakistan, she revealed that Larkana was a high-risk area for HIV/AIDS in Sindh in 2022, adding that only from January to November there were More than 970 cases were reported.

She said that during the last 10 months of 2022, 9,773 people have tested positive for HIV in Pakistan, adding that if these cases are not controlled, the number of HIV cases could rise to millions very soon. like hepatitis C, which is spread in the same way.

Over 70% Male, 33% of females and only 3 percent kids in the overall population of the country have been affected with the disease of HIV in the last few years, she mentioned.

She said the government is fully vigilant and active in taking necessary measures to keep the people safe from HIV and the situation in Pakistan is still not alarming.