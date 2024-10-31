Open Menu

Expert Urges Public Awareness On 'Peritoneal Dialysis' For Better Kidney Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Expert urges public awareness on 'Peritoneal Dialysis' for better Kidney health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Medical expert on Thursday called for public awareness about 'peritoneal dialysis' and the importance of regular urine tests as by prioritizing preventive care, individuals can protect their kidneys and reduce the burden on healthcare systems.

Talking to a Private news channel, consultant neurologist Dr Ahad Qayyum emphasized the need for kidney patients to explore alternative treatment options, such as peritoneal dialysis and annual urine tests can help identify potential issues before they become severe.

He urges patients with chronic kidney disease to consult doctors when choosing the types of treatment, adding, that most of the patients performing home peritoneal dialysis want to switch to hemodialysis.

Dr further explained that diabetes and hypertension have emerged as the leading risk factors for chronic kidney failure, primarily due to the growing prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles and dietary habits.

The alarming rise in sedentary lifestyles, coupled with excessive consumption of processed foods, sugary drinks, and high-sodium products has contributed significantly to this trend, he added.

Diabetes, characterized by elevated blood sugar levels, damages the blood vessels in the kidneys over time, impairing their ability to filter waste and excess fluids, he said.

Effective management of diabetes and hypertension through lifestyle modifications, regular monitoring and timely medical intervention can significantly reduce the risk of chronic kidney failure and improve overall health outcomes, he

stressed.

In line with international best practices, Pakistan's healthcare system prioritizes peritoneal dialysis as the initial treatment option for patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), he said.

This approach is recommended due to its numerous benefits, including greater flexibility, autonomy, and reduced need for vascular access, he explained.

Peritoneal dialysis allows patients to perform exchanges independently, enabling them to maintain their daily routines and lifestyles, he added.

He also highlighted that those who are suffering from end-stage kidney disease, be careful about the risk of acquiring hepatitis and other blood-borne infections from dialysis machines; and choose a dialysis unit where proper sanitation is done.

Normal people should take care of their kidneys by exercising, controlling weight and diet, staying hydrated, maintaining cholesterol levels, avoiding painkillers, getting annual physical checkups, and knowing their family medical history, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Family From Best Weight Blood

Recent Stories

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

12 minutes ago
 Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS ..

Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto

12 hours ago
 Botswana votes as president's party seeks to exten ..

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule

13 hours ago
Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthen ..

Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..

13 hours ago
 Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Marga ..

Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge

13 hours ago
 Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt ..

Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..

13 hours ago
 Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue accor ..

Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris

13 hours ago
 Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avai ..

Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: F ..

13 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, m ..

Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan