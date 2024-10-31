Expert Urges Public Awareness On 'Peritoneal Dialysis' For Better Kidney Health
October 31, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Medical expert on Thursday called for public awareness about 'peritoneal dialysis' and the importance of regular urine tests as by prioritizing preventive care, individuals can protect their kidneys and reduce the burden on healthcare systems.
Talking to a Private news channel, consultant neurologist Dr Ahad Qayyum emphasized the need for kidney patients to explore alternative treatment options, such as peritoneal dialysis and annual urine tests can help identify potential issues before they become severe.
He urges patients with chronic kidney disease to consult doctors when choosing the types of treatment, adding, that most of the patients performing home peritoneal dialysis want to switch to hemodialysis.
Dr further explained that diabetes and hypertension have emerged as the leading risk factors for chronic kidney failure, primarily due to the growing prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles and dietary habits.
The alarming rise in sedentary lifestyles, coupled with excessive consumption of processed foods, sugary drinks, and high-sodium products has contributed significantly to this trend, he added.
Diabetes, characterized by elevated blood sugar levels, damages the blood vessels in the kidneys over time, impairing their ability to filter waste and excess fluids, he said.
Effective management of diabetes and hypertension through lifestyle modifications, regular monitoring and timely medical intervention can significantly reduce the risk of chronic kidney failure and improve overall health outcomes, he
stressed.
In line with international best practices, Pakistan's healthcare system prioritizes peritoneal dialysis as the initial treatment option for patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), he said.
This approach is recommended due to its numerous benefits, including greater flexibility, autonomy, and reduced need for vascular access, he explained.
Peritoneal dialysis allows patients to perform exchanges independently, enabling them to maintain their daily routines and lifestyles, he added.
He also highlighted that those who are suffering from end-stage kidney disease, be careful about the risk of acquiring hepatitis and other blood-borne infections from dialysis machines; and choose a dialysis unit where proper sanitation is done.
Normal people should take care of their kidneys by exercising, controlling weight and diet, staying hydrated, maintaining cholesterol levels, avoiding painkillers, getting annual physical checkups, and knowing their family medical history, he concluded.
