Expert Urges Public To Receive COVID-19 Booster Shots To Increase Immunity

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Health expert on Sunday has urged the people for getting the booster vaccine against coronavirus as National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved a booster shot of Covid-19 vaccines for the priority group of healthcare workers and those aged over 50 years in the country.

Talking to a ptv news channel, a senior virologist Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar urged the people to acquire their vaccines if they are eligible as quickly as possible, adding, the Omicron variant was spreading fast globally and it is the only way to protect themselves.

Booster vaccine shots are more effective which can be measured in several different ways.

One is their ability to protect people from mild infections in the winter season, he mentioned.

"Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to boost the immunity system in the human body," he added.

Replying to a question, he said that the COVID-19 virus seems to be more severely affecting people with pre-existing conditions including hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular heart disease, chronic respiratory diseases, and cancer, however, a positive mindset is vital for reducing stress and inflammation.

