Expert warned citizens to be careful against sacrificial animals carrying congo virus

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Director General Institute of Animal Health Dr Nazeer Hussain Kalhoro Monday asked the cattle traders not to bring tick-infested animals to markets as sacrificial animal on Eid-UL Azha.

Talking to private news channel, Dr Nazeer said ahead of Eid-UL-Azha, people may infect with deadly virus, which may spread through the bearing ticks of sacrificial animals, adding, traders, buyers, butchers and others coming into close contact with sacrificial animals to adopt precautionary measures.

He said that people could be infected with the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic virus if they come in touch with the saliva or blood of an infected animal but that people need not fear if they take extra precautions while visiting cattle markets.

He warned Market sellers that all sacrificial animals entering markets should be screened, adding, chemicals should be sprayed to kill the ticks that carry the virus.

He said the health department Sindh has already issued notification to the concerned officials to take practical steps regarding Congo virus.

Dr Nazeer said that Congo fever was an epidemic, of which correct name in medical terminology was "Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever" and it was more lethal than other deadly ailments in the skin of goats and other animals.

According to Dr Nazeer the citizens should select designate places for animal slaughter and discourage backyard qurbani practices as much as possible.

Talking about the symptoms of Congo patients, Dr Kalhoro said patient can suffered from nuisance, fever, hunger, weakness and swelling of eyes and their white cells decreased quickly and start of bleeding which ended on death of the patient.

He said that Congo virus was fast spreading disease all over the world.

He suggested elimination of ticks and spraying animals at the places where animals were kept. Children should avoid touching the animals. Keeping in view Eid-UL Azha, special measures should be taken to keep the surrounding and animals clean.

He further advised parents to check sacrificial animals before allowing children to go near them.

"The bugs are usually hidden inside and behind the ears, in the lower part of neck and legs," Dr Nazeer said.

He added that meat should be properly cooked to kill the virus if it is present.

Dr Nazeer suggested that citizens should also avoid close physical contact with CCHF-infected people, wear gloves and protective equipment when taking care of ill people and wash hands regularly after caring for or visiting ill people.

The virus is transmitted when individuals come into contact with the blood and tissues of infected animals; human-to-human transmission is also possible, he added.