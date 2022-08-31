UrduPoint.com

Expert Warned Spread Of 'water-borne Disease' As Floods Recede.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Expert warned spread of 'water-borne disease' as floods recede.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Expert on Wednesday said that the record flood waters contaminated with sewage, dead animals, and human waste were causing waterborne, skin, eye, and stomach infections among people living in affected areas.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Syed Faisal Mahmood talking to ptv news channel appealed to the public to send medical equipment and medicines to flood-stricken areas "immediately," adding, that the diseases may kill more people than done by rains and floods.

Dr Faisal said that with the flood waters receding, there was a possibility of an epidemic, adding, to the outbreak of waterborne diseases if clean water was not ensured soon.

Government and NGOs must ensure the availability of clean drinking water and vaccination facilities in affected areas, he stressed.

He explained that an over 4 percent increase was reported in Malaria, dengue, and diarrhea cases in flood-affected areas.

Replying to a query, he stressed 'telehealth' support services for rural communities impacted by floods, adding, that it will provide virtual care to people wherever they were using Information and communication technology.

