Expert warns of escalating health crisis in flood zones

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Health expert Tuesday warned that the health crisis is intensifying in flood-affected areas, with rising cases of Malaria, Dengue, skin infections, and diarrhea, urging immediate action through oil mosquito sprays, boiled water and mosquito nets while calling on pharmacies to ensure a steady supply of additional medicines.

Talking to a private news channel, Senior Public Health Expert Dr. Suleman Otho emphasized that the already dire health situation in the camps was worsening, with poor sanitary conditions and overcrowded shelters providing fertile ground for disease transmission.

Dr. Otho further warned that the situation could escalate, particularly with the spread of skin infections and

diarrhea, adding, these diseases, which are common in flood-affected areas due to contaminated water, could see a sharp rise in the coming weeks.

The lack of clean water, combined with poor hygiene in relief camps, makes these diseases highly transmissible, putting vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly, at serious risk, he warned.

The health expert also raised concerns about Polio transmission, as the floodwaters have contaminated water sources, a critical factor for the spread of the virus.

He also suggested that the distribution of mosquito nets in flood relief camps, particularly for pregnant women and children, be prioritized to reduce exposure to these life-threatening diseases.

The expert emphasized that without quick and coordinated action, the health crisis could become even more severe in the coming weeks.

Responding to a query, Dr. Suleman Otho praised the government's swift evacuation and relief efforts in flood-affected areas, acknowledging the critical role of these measures in saving lives.

However, he warned that the next major challenge will be the rise in diseases following the floods.

He urged the government and humanitarian organizations to prioritize health interventions, including mosquito control, clean water supply, and access to essential medicines, to prevent further outbreaks.