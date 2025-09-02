Expert Warns Of Escalating Health Crisis In Flood Zones
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Health expert Tuesday warned that the health crisis is intensifying in flood-affected areas, with rising cases of Malaria, Dengue, skin infections, and diarrhea, urging immediate action through oil mosquito sprays, boiled water and mosquito nets while calling on pharmacies to ensure a steady supply of additional medicines.
Talking to a private news channel, Senior Public Health Expert Dr. Suleman Otho emphasized that the already dire health situation in the camps was worsening, with poor sanitary conditions and overcrowded shelters providing fertile ground for disease transmission.
Dr. Otho further warned that the situation could escalate, particularly with the spread of skin infections and
diarrhea, adding, these diseases, which are common in flood-affected areas due to contaminated water, could see a sharp rise in the coming weeks.
The lack of clean water, combined with poor hygiene in relief camps, makes these diseases highly transmissible, putting vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly, at serious risk, he warned.
The health expert also raised concerns about Polio transmission, as the floodwaters have contaminated water sources, a critical factor for the spread of the virus.
He also suggested that the distribution of mosquito nets in flood relief camps, particularly for pregnant women and children, be prioritized to reduce exposure to these life-threatening diseases.
The expert emphasized that without quick and coordinated action, the health crisis could become even more severe in the coming weeks.
Responding to a query, Dr. Suleman Otho praised the government's swift evacuation and relief efforts in flood-affected areas, acknowledging the critical role of these measures in saving lives.
However, he warned that the next major challenge will be the rise in diseases following the floods.
He urged the government and humanitarian organizations to prioritize health interventions, including mosquito control, clean water supply, and access to essential medicines, to prevent further outbreaks.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency
Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel
Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth
Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner visits various markets after rain1 minute ago
-
Minister assures relief for flood-hit people1 minute ago
-
Clinic on Wheels teams provide healthcare in flood-hit Gujrat1 minute ago
-
Expert warns of escalating health crisis in flood zones1 minute ago
-
MEPCO employees donate one-day salary worth Rs 19 mln for flood victims1 minute ago
-
Flight operations resume at SIAL11 minutes ago
-
'Education and preaching are Sunnahs':says Gilani11 minutes ago
-
APP Union Election: NIRC Chairman questions exclusion of voters11 minutes ago
-
SK Hydropower Station showcased at SCO Summit 2025 as model of China-Pakistan Cooperation11 minutes ago
-
AC Sambrial visits flood victims,distributes relief at night31 minutes ago
-
Rescue teams shifts 590 flood victims to safe places in 7-days31 minutes ago
-
11 facilities of police Khidmat center now available at police stations31 minutes ago