Expert warns of flood next year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :An environmental expert, Prof Dr G M Qamar advocated immediate protective initiatives against the hazardous impact of climate change warned that floods might recur next year too, possibly with more ferocity, and the time available must be utilized to put in place some upgraded infrastructure to channelize flood waters for productive purposes and keep lives and property safe.

He told APP on Thursday that earth temperature rose by 2 Celsius during last 120 years at a speed that was 50 per cent higher than usual and was causing glaciers to melt, excessive rains and flooding.

He said, recently floods also hit China while developed countries like Japan and Australia also faced the hazardous impact of climate change.

Recent floods in Pakistan were a consequent effect of climate change which not only destroyed infrastructure but also ravaged country's agriculture.

Dr. G. M. Qamar said that Pakistan not only need to rehabilitate the infrastructure and make people stand again on their own feet but also need to upgrade existing water management system to make this vital resource useful to support life without causing any damage.