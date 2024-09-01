Expert warns of imminent crisis as female drug abuse cases reach boiling point

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Renowned health expert Sunday highlighted the alarming rise in drug usage, particularly smoking among women in the country, urging the government to implement effective policies and launch awareness campaigns to combat the growing menace.

Consultant Drug Abuse Zulfikar Shah, while talking to a private news channel called for policymakers, healthcare professionals, and community leaders to join forces and combat the growing menace of female drug abuse before it is too late.

He expressed grave concern over as the Punjab region is grappling with an alarming surge in female drug abuse cases, with schools and universities emerging as hotbeds of this growing menace.

According to disturbing reports, an increasing number of female students are falling prey to drug addiction, with many succumbing to the allure of illicit substances such as heroin, cocaine, and prescription pills, he added.

The ease of availability, coupled with peer pressure and lack of awareness, has created a perfect storm that is drawing in vulnerable female students, he mentioned.

Educational institutions, once considered safe havens, are now struggling to cope with the fallout of drug abuse, as female students from affluent and middle-class backgrounds are increasingly being drawn into the vortex of addiction, he said.

The situation demands urgent attention from authorities, educators, and parents to prevent the destruction of young lives and ensure that schools and universities remain sanctuaries for learning and growth.

With the number of women succumbing to drug addiction soaring to unprecedented levels, the expert has sounded the alarm on a looming catastrophe that demands immediate attention and action.

The consultant drug abuse expert stressed that the root causes of drug abuse among women need to be addressed, including social isolation, lack of education, and economic empowerment.

'We need to provide women with alternative coping mechanisms and support systems to prevent them from turning to drugs,' Shah urged.

Shah also called for increased funding and resources to tackle the growing issue of drug abuse among women, emphasizing that a comprehensive approach involving government, civil society and community engagement is crucial to combat the menace.

"We need to work together to create a society where women are empowered to make healthy choices and live drug-free lives,' he concluded."

The consultant drug abuse expert also underscored the need for evidence-based interventions and targeted programs to address the unique needs of women and girls affected by drug addiction.

We must recognize that women' s experiences with addiction are different from men' s and tailor our responses accordingly,' he emphasized.

Shah expressed optimism about the potential for positive change, citing the growing awareness and willingness to address drug addiction among women and girls. Together, we can create a brighter future for the women and girls of this province, free from the shackles of addiction,' he added.

Responding to a query, he reiterated his commitment to safeguarding the well-being of women and girls across the province, emphasizing that combating drug addiction is a collective responsibility.

'We will continue to work tirelessly with government agencies, NGOs, and community leaders to ensure that women and girls have access to the support and resources they need to overcome addiction,' he assured.

The alarming rise in female drug abuse cases has been fueled by a complex array of factors, including social isolation, economic hardship, and lack of access to support services, leaving many women vulnerable to the lure of illicit substances, he concluded.