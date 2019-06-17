UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Expert Warns Of Intense And Steady Episodes Of Heatwave In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 10:29 PM

Expert warns of intense and steady episodes of heatwave in Karachi

Senior Environmentalist, Dr. Pervaiz Amir here on Monday advised policy makers as well as citizens of Karachi to remain well prepared for steady surge in the temperature with all chances of soaring heat in coming future

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Senior Environmentalist, Dr. Pervaiz Amir here on Monday advised policy makers as well as citizens of Karachi to remain well prepared for steady surge in the temperature with all chances of soaring heat in coming future.

Addressing a session organized by CPNE Editors' Club on Impact of Climatic Change, he said the commercial hub was severely affected due to global warming.

Lack of greenery, destruction of trees, mushroom growth of cement made concrete structures and unchecked spiralling population were identified as factors aggravating the environmental challenges faced by the port city.

Interventions on immediate level was suggested to be massive plantation with equal focus on creepers along with other indigenous species of trees followed by whitening of streets and thoroughfares besides significant curtailment in the use of cement.

"We have to revert to our traditional mode of construction with clay and silt being essential components turning our homes, institution and work place resistant against heat and other weather related extremities," commented the environmentalist.

He also recommended digging of canals and construction of ponds across Karachi providing cooling affect to the city and providing its inhabitants opportunity to brave the heat.

Dr. Amir also emphasized the importance of indoor plantation, emphasizing that this should not be cosmetic in nature but actually beneficial in addressing food security issue in the country.

"This is high time that we inculcate plantation spirit among our children guiding them to plant trees as a habit and recreational activity," he said.

To a query, regarding ground realities in Karachi faced with acute paucity of space and intensifying atmospheric pollution ultimately triggering heat waves, he said a pragmatic approach is needed on part of people as well as policy makers.

According to Dr. Pervaiz Amir influx of population in Karachi has to be restricted with equal attention towards developing new ports and well equipped and designed cities in the country.

"It is our people who developed places like Sharjah and other gulf states that are much smaller in terms of size as compared to Karachi yet well prepared to brave climate related challenges," he said.

The researcher with environmental economy as his major subject of interest said resources can be generated though available opportunities and efficient planning with equal attention towards its adequate implementation.

Coastal areas in Balochistan including Omara, Somiani, Gwadar and other potential sites, he said can be turned into economic hub providing employment opportunities for people compelled to move to Karachi.

Mentioning that global warming has already compromised the crop production capacity of the country, with agriculture as main boon of its economy, he said decline in cotton and sugar cane crops have already affected the concerned industries.

Deterioration in quality of locally grown wheat and certain lentils were cited to be harsh realities with dire impact on economy and well being of people in general, The senior environmentalist reiterated that a realistic approach is needed to address the situation and that technology does exist to address these challenges with due consideration towards local requirements.

Earlier Khalid Mahmood, President, Climate Change Committee of CPNE introduced the speaker while vote of thanks was offered by Hamid Hussain Abdi, Chairman Editors Club, CPNE.

Related Topics

Karachi Weather Balochistan Technology Vote Agriculture Sharjah Hub Cotton All Wheat Employment Gwadar

Recent Stories

Yemen's Conflicting Parties Should Implement Priso ..

35 seconds ago

Lahore High Court orders for transfer of Sahiwal k ..

37 seconds ago

'Unusual' rain in Occupied Kashmir worries farmers ..

38 seconds ago

Crackdown against polythene bags launched

40 seconds ago

Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi Died - Rep ..

7 minutes ago

Survivor of Russian Film Crew Killed in Ukrainian ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.