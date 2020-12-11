UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Expert Warns To Properly Disposed Of Used Masks As It Can Cause Damage To Environment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 11:40 AM

Expert warns to properly disposed of used masks as it can cause damage to environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Environmentalist Mariam Bashir warned on Friday that the concerned authorities should pay attention to properly disposed of the used masks otherwise these can cause a major threat to the environment.

Talking to a private news channel, she said an estimated 52 billion masks would be produced this year in all over world but it is sad to quote that around 1.56 billion masks were not properly disposed of after its use by the authorities.

She said this negligence on the part of authorities has become a major threat to marine life as well as life of the birds was in danger.

She said that if we talk about just of Pakistan, according to a report, it generates around 48.5 million tons of solid waste a year, which has been increasing more than 2 percent annually.

Like other developing countries, Pakistan lacks waste management infrastructure, creating serious environmental hazards.

Most municipal waste is either burned, dumped or buried on vacant spots, threatening the health and welfare of the general population.

She said the above details show that the problem of waste management was already going severe in Pakistan while now the used masks not to disposed of properly will add to it. This will not only damage the ecosystem but also increase the chances of spread of Covid-19, she added.

She further said that not only used masks but also sanitizers and all products that contain plastic must be disposed of properly adding the government should make arrangements to recycle this waste.

She also expressed concern that garbage pickers in Pakistan could be affected as there is no proper mechanism.

Related Topics

Pakistan World All Government Billion Million Sad

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Wins National Sailing Race Champions ..

18 minutes ago

NPM Group CEO Dr. Karen Remo wins ‘Entrepreneur ..

20 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 11, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Morocco review regional ..

9 hours ago

UAE commends US recognition of Morocco’s soverei ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.