Expert warns to properly disposed of used masks as it can cause damage to environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Environmentalist Mariam Bashir warned on Friday that the concerned authorities should pay attention to properly disposed of the used masks otherwise these can cause a major threat to the environment.

Talking to a private news channel, she said an estimated 52 billion masks would be produced this year in all over world but it is sad to quote that around 1.56 billion masks were not properly disposed of after its use by the authorities.

She said this negligence on the part of authorities has become a major threat to marine life as well as life of the birds was in danger.

She said that if we talk about just of Pakistan, according to a report, it generates around 48.5 million tons of solid waste a year, which has been increasing more than 2 percent annually.

Like other developing countries, Pakistan lacks waste management infrastructure, creating serious environmental hazards.

Most municipal waste is either burned, dumped or buried on vacant spots, threatening the health and welfare of the general population.

She said the above details show that the problem of waste management was already going severe in Pakistan while now the used masks not to disposed of properly will add to it. This will not only damage the ecosystem but also increase the chances of spread of Covid-19, she added.

She further said that not only used masks but also sanitizers and all products that contain plastic must be disposed of properly adding the government should make arrangements to recycle this waste.

She also expressed concern that garbage pickers in Pakistan could be affected as there is no proper mechanism.