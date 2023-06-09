Expertise in English language to help in getting jobs in, outside country: Andrew Schofer

Deputy Chief of US Mission Mr. Andrew Schofer on Friday said that expertise in English language would not only help Pakistani youth to harness their entrepreneurial skills but also facilitate them to get jobs in and outside the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Chief of US Mission Mr. Andrew Schofer on Friday said that expertise in English language would not only help Pakistani youth to harness their entrepreneurial skills but also facilitate them to get jobs in and outside the country.

He was addressing the "Career Expo" organized by the Campus of the education University with technical and financial help of US Consulate Lahore for the passed-out students of "English Works".

After cutting ribbon during a ceremony, he appreciated this program and said that 400 students and professionals were participating in this expo.

He was optimistic that the participants of these courses would play a key role in the comprehensive development of Pakistan. It would also help them to become a part of the international community, he added.

Mr. William K. Makaneole US Consul General said that 30,000 students from seven important cities of Pakistan had availed the facility of "English Works" programs.

He said that Punjab had vast opportunities for the economic uplift of this region and this program would help them to exploit the emerging opportunities which would also have salutary impact on the overall economy of Pakistan.

Earlier, Dr. Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said that youth was one of most precious assets of Pakistan and US cooperation for the mainstreaming of Pakistani youth was highly appreciable.

He said that the "English Works" program would also contribute its role in enhancing the employability of Pakistani youth not only within the country but also at the global level.

Prof. Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha Vice Chancellor of the University of Education also addressed the function while Dr. Khurram Tariq along with Deputy Chief of US Mission Mr. Andrew Schofer, US Consul General Mr. William K. Makaneole visited the stalls established in this expo.

Mr. Schofer and Mr. Makaneole also visited the FCCI stall and appreciated its role in protecting the legitimate interests of its members in addition to offering training opportunities to the educated youth.