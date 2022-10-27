UrduPoint.com

Expertise Of LDA, TEPA To Be Utilized To Control Traffic In Provincial Metropolis

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Expertise of LDA, TEPA to be utilized to control traffic in provincial metropolis

Mayor Peshawar City, Haji Zaubair Ali has said that the expertise of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) would be utilized to control unruly traffic of provincial metropolis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar City, Haji Zaubair Ali has said that the expertise of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) would be utilized to control unruly traffic of provincial metropolis.

He was talking to traffic management experts of LDA and TEPA that called on him here Thursday. He said that survey had been started by teams of LDA and TEPA to control traffic of Peshawar city.

The Mayor also apprised the visiting teams about traffic related issues of provincial metropolis and said that routine life has been affected by frequent traffic gridlock and travelers were faced with difficulties to reach their destination during peak hours.

He also suggested teams to formulate a result oriented traffic management plan to control traffic on major roads of the city.

Later, teams of LDA and TEPA also visited various roads of the city and informed the Mayor about their proposals and suggestions to control the traffic.

Related Topics

Lahore Peshawar Traffic

Recent Stories

CCPO opens Qila Gujjar Singh PS building

CCPO opens Qila Gujjar Singh PS building

2 minutes ago
 CM Sindh directs departments to get relevant SNEs

CM Sindh directs departments to get relevant SNEs

2 minutes ago
 Russian President Says No Unity Among Western Coun ..

Russian President Says No Unity Among Western Countries

2 minutes ago
 Mercantile Simplification, Elimination of Differen ..

Mercantile Simplification, Elimination of Differences Became Essence of Modern W ..

2 minutes ago
 China to Support Russia in Overcoming Difficulties ..

China to Support Russia in Overcoming Difficulties - Foreign Minister Wang

7 minutes ago
 Academia says IIOJK already endorsed as internatio ..

Academia says IIOJK already endorsed as international issue by Impact Hallmarks

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.