Expertise of LDA, TEPA to be utilized to control traffic in provincial metropolis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar City, Haji Zaubair Ali has said that the expertise of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) would be utilized to control unruly traffic of provincial metropolis.

He was talking to traffic management experts of LDA and TEPA that called on him here Thursday. He said that survey had been started by teams of LDA and TEPA to control traffic of Peshawar city.

The Mayor also apprised the visiting teams about traffic related issues of provincial metropolis and said that routine life has been affected by frequent traffic gridlock and travelers were faced with difficulties to reach their destination during peak hours.

He also suggested teams to formulate a result oriented traffic management plan to control traffic on major roads of the city.

Later, teams of LDA and TEPA also visited various roads of the city and informed the Mayor about their proposals and suggestions to control the traffic.