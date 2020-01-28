Experts advise against unnecessary alarm about Corona Virus

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Senior microbiologists and healthcare providers emphasizing importance of improved hygiene among people have advised against unnecessary alarm about lethality of corona virus.

Talking to APP here Tuesday they said the virus is a reality that requires preventive measures at every level, however, claims being made about associated mortality registered in China have to be duly substantiated on basis of their demographics and immune status.

"We must not panic but at the same time ensure that people susceptible to viral or bacterial infections including senior citizens, children and those with compromised immunity are particularly protected," said Prof. Shahana Urooj Kazmi.

She agreed that in view of easy travelling virus spread risks have aggravated but then the country, lately, did experience infection linked to acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

"We have to improve our management capacities with equal attention towards timely and efficient diagnosis," commented the senior microbiologist.

Meanwhile, presently screening (at the airports) of the passengers coming from high risk countries is being done on basis of their body temperature, with little realisation towards the fact that a person already exposed to the virus takes 15-20 days to reflect the symptoms.

Corona Virus, which initially was registered to transmitted from animal to human, due to peculiar eating trends and priorities among certain population has turned transmittible from human to human thus termed as Corona (Two) Virus, considered to be severe in terms of intensity for vulnerable groups.

A senior researcher, reluctant to disclose her identity, said people inflicted with upper respiratory tract infection must not let their throat get dry as it could enhance chance of the virus to affect the throat membrane and consequently the body.

It is urgent to sensitise people to keep themselves properly hydrated, she said mentioning that they must particularly keep the throat moist.

Equal attention must also be paid to avoid crowd and use of masks if necessary to go out, said Dr. S.M. Qaiser adding that this is for people who may not have necessarily been diagnosed but showing symptoms of the infection.

"These include persistent high fever and prolonged coughing," said Dr. Qaiser, Secretary General of PMA.

Regretting that diagnostic kits for detection of the virus, that is one of its kind, are yet to be made available in the country, he agreed with office bearers of Pakistan Society of Microbiologists that country as a practice must have viral diagnostic labs in all its cities.

"Shrinking distances and rapid changes in global climatic conditions demand that National Institute of Health must have its satellites across the country," he said.

Dr. Kazmi sought equal attention towards capacity building and training of the lab personnel with due attention towards provision for bio-safety standards. "Can not simply ignore these aspects," commented the scientist.