Experts advise citizens to follow preventive measure to avoid asthma, allergy attacks in Winter

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Medical expert Wednesday advised citizens to take proper diet to reduce the risk of an asthmatic attack and food allergies during winter season as asthmatics need to be very careful about the type of fats they are consuming.

As the mercury drops, General Physician Prof. Dr. Khalid Imran talking to a private news channel advised patients who mostly sufferers with asthmatic attacks in winter to be careful when venturing outdoors, taking precautionary measures to reduce the risk of an attack.

Specialist said main reason for spread of asthma and food allergies is lack of awareness for its prevention among public.

He said change of weather was the main cause of asthma, food allergies, flu and dry cough, and people should take preventive measures to avoid medical complications.

He regretted that citizens were unaware of the symptoms and causes of allergies and they mistake its symptoms with those of cold, flu, and sinusitis. 'They are also unaware about the treatment options available for allergic rhinitis and most of the time they rely on self-medication.

Physician said kids and elderly are the worst affected, adding, use of air-conditioning and less water intake aggravates the symptoms.

Moreover, he said people with asthma and allergies are more prone to lung inflammation especially during smoggy days. The presence of toxins in the air can aggravate asthma and allergy symptoms, leaving people struggling to breathe.

To avoid this situation limit your time outdoors, but if going out is the only option then pick a personal protective tool such as a face mask, and cover nose and mouth while stepping out. Keep asthma medications prescribed by your doctor handy.

He further suggested that the reduced consumption of dairy products and keeping a cleaner home could provide much-needed relief to asthma sufferers during cold season.

He advised parents to keep their children indoors and maintain a warm atmosphere.

Proper diagnosis and timely treatment can help in disease management and improved quality of life, he said.

The health expert also advised people to wear masks or cover their mouths and noses with handkerchiefs before heading out.

Allergic asthma occurs when allergens in your environment are inhaled and then trigger asthma symptoms such as shortness of breath, coughing, and wheezing, he explained.

In country hospitals a huge rush of patients complaining of asthma, seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis, allergic conjunctivitis, skin rashes, urticaria and other dermatological problems not related to allergies, is being witnessed, he said.

Foods causing most of the significant allergic reactions included peanut, tree nuts, finned fish, shellfish, milk, egg, wheat, soy, and seeds, he added.

Allergy to foods other than shellfish and fruits and vegetables is more common in children than in adults, he said adding, this includes milk, egg, wheat, and soy allergies.