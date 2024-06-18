Experts Advise Moderation In Meat Consumption During Eid-ul-Azha
Muhammad Irfan Published June 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) As Eid-ul-Azha festivities are underway, medical experts on Tuesday emphasizes the importance of moderate meat consumption to prevent health problems.
Excessive intake of meat during the festive period can lead to conditions such as diarrhea, indigestion, cholera, and other stomach diseases.
Nutrition experts recommend that a healthy individual should consume between 60 to 100 grams of meat per day.
This amount provides approximately 143 calories, 3 to 5 grams of fat, 26 grams of protein, and several essential vitamins and minerals. They also suggest limiting meat consumption to twice a week.
"The nutritional composition of meat varies depending on the type and source," said a nutritionist. "However, generally all meats contain beneficial nutrients like protein, fats, vitamin B12, zinc, vitamin B6, and iron. But excessive intake of these nutrients can be harmful."
Experts advise that a healthy person can safely consume up to half a kilo of meat per week.
They caution against storing sacrificial meat in the freezer for more than 12 weeks, as prolonged storage can be detrimental to health.
Medical professionals also recommend thoroughly cleaning and cooking meat before consumption. Cardiologists particularly warn heart disease patients to avoid eating organs such as the liver and kidneys due to their high cholesterol content.
Nutritionists offer additional advice for healthier meat consumption during Eid-ul-Azha, such as using minimal oil in cooking and incorporating ginger, garlic, turmeric, and garam masala for added health benefits. They also suggest drinking plenty of water and lemon water, and increasing the intake of salads, vegetables, and fruits.
"After meals, rest for half an hour and then take a walk to aid digestion," one expert recommends. "Following these guidelines can help prevent health issues and ensure a balanced diet during the festive period."
