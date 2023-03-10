UrduPoint.com

Experts Advise Pollen Allergy Patients To Avoid Unnecessary Outing

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Experts advise pollen allergy patients to avoid unnecessary outing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Health experts on Friday advised pollen allergy patients to avoid outdoor activities without wearing face mask and walking around green areas where plants like mulberry trees have growing as spring season increases respiratory problems among capital residents.

Renowned allergy expert on pollen Dr Zawar Ali while talking to a private news channel said that pollen allergy in the capital was the most common disorders for residents every year, however, allergic people should wear masks while leaving the house and riding motorbikes and bicycles while unnecessary outings, especially during sunrise and sunsets should be avoided.

The problem is particularly become severe among elderly people and children, he said, adding, sectors o H-8, G-6, I8 and F10 are more common for allergic patients. More than eight plants are responsible for the high pollen count in Islamabad, he explained, adding, these plants include paper mulberry, acacia, eucalyptus, pine, grease, cannabis, dandelion, and alternaria.

Another allergy expert Dr Athar Riaz added that the residents, especially those with pollen allergy, have been advised to avoid going to gardens and forests and jogging at tracks which are in the green areas. Do not keep flowers and trees in rooms and houses as well. The major source of pollen allergy in Islamabad is the paper mulberry, he mentioned.

"People should close the windows to ensure pollen would not enter their houses. After washing, do not spread clothes in the air for a long time because pollens can stick to them. After reaching home people should change their dress and shower to ensure that pollen is washed away", he added.

The cases of pollen allergy increasing in the city and amount of pollen remains high, he said, adding, patients should wear masks while going out.

Experts also explained that pollen allergy symptoms included sneezing, runny nose, watering of eyes, coughing, improper breathing, wheezing and eventually attacks of asthma.

Besides, these symptoms there can be itching on the skin, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.