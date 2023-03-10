Experts advise pollen allergy patients to avoid unnecessary outing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Health experts on Friday advised pollen allergy patients to avoid outdoor activities without wearing face mask and walking around green areas where plants like mulberry trees have growing as spring season increases respiratory problems among capital residents.

Renowned allergy expert on pollen Dr Zawar Ali while talking to a private news channel said that pollen allergy in the capital was the most common disorders for residents every year, however, allergic people should wear masks while leaving the house and riding motorbikes and bicycles while unnecessary outings, especially during sunrise and sunsets should be avoided.

The problem is particularly become severe among elderly people and children, he said, adding, sectors o H-8, G-6, I8 and F10 are more common for allergic patients. More than eight plants are responsible for the high pollen count in Islamabad, he explained, adding, these plants include paper mulberry, acacia, eucalyptus, pine, grease, cannabis, dandelion, and alternaria.

Another allergy expert Dr Athar Riaz added that the residents, especially those with pollen allergy, have been advised to avoid going to gardens and forests and jogging at tracks which are in the green areas. Do not keep flowers and trees in rooms and houses as well. The major source of pollen allergy in Islamabad is the paper mulberry, he mentioned.

"People should close the windows to ensure pollen would not enter their houses. After washing, do not spread clothes in the air for a long time because pollens can stick to them. After reaching home people should change their dress and shower to ensure that pollen is washed away", he added.

The cases of pollen allergy increasing in the city and amount of pollen remains high, he said, adding, patients should wear masks while going out.

Experts also explained that pollen allergy symptoms included sneezing, runny nose, watering of eyes, coughing, improper breathing, wheezing and eventually attacks of asthma.

Besides, these symptoms there can be itching on the skin, he added.