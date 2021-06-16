Experts advise sowing of registered paddy varieties till June 25

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Agriculture experts have advised farmers to complete sowing of specific registered paddy varieties till June 25, however,added that other two varieties including Shaheen Basmati and Kissan Basmati could be sown till June 30 for better production.

In an agriculture advisory for the second fortnight of June for paddy farmers, experts said that varieties that should be sown on or before June 25 included Super Gold, Super Basmati 2019, Super Basmati, Basmati 515, Chenab basmati, Punjab basmati, PK-1121 Aromatic, Niab basmati 2016 and Noor Basmati, says an official release issued by the agriculture spokesman on Wednesday.

Spokesman said that thick rice varieties' nursery including Irri-6, KS-282, KSK-133, Niab Irri-9, Niab 2013 and KSK-434 should be shifted to production field by July 7. He advised farmers not to sow unregistered or unapproved varieties.

Farmers should apply anti-fungus medicine to seed before sowing to save crop from diseases. Water should be applied rights after sowing in case of dry field and apply weedicides next day that work during pre-germination duration. Spray of weedicides should be repeated after 15-18 days and if they re-emerge, another spray be applied after 40 days. Field should have water at the time of spray. Water be applied 3-24 hours after spray and should remain there for three to four days.

For Basmati varieties, one and half bag of DAP, two bags of Urea and a bag of SOP should be applied per acre. DAP and SOP should be applied completely at the time of sowing and three-fourth of a Urea bag be applied after 30-35 days after removing weeds completely. Remaining Urea be applied after 55-60 days at the rate of half or three-fourth of a bag per acre if needed.