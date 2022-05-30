UrduPoint.com

Experts Advises Health Authorities To Remain Extra Vigilant Against Monkeypox

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Experts advises health authorities to remain extra vigilant against monkeypox

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Health experts on Monday advised health authorities to stay vigilant against monkeypox and raise media awareness to prevent the outbreak of the virus in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri said that monkeypox is an infectious disease that is usually mild and is endemic in parts of west and central Africa.

"The virus can be transmitted through contact with skin lesions or droplets from a contaminated person, as well as through shared items such as bedding or towels", he highlighted.

He said the symptoms of monkeypox are similar to smallpox including fever, headache, muscle ache, fatigue, and skin bumps like chickenpox on the hands and face.

He advised all healthcare facilities and all healthcare providers in the provinces to report suspected monkeypox cases timely, adding, people should avoid shaking hands and should not share their towel and bed with anyone.

Another Khawaja Salman Rafiq said that Airport authorities should have to be extra vigilant while collecting 21-day travel history of passengers coming from other countries with monkeypox cases and check their current health status.

He made it clear that the information circulating on social media about the monkeypox case in Pakistan is incorrect as health authorities of Pakistan was closely monitoring the situation and as per reports of the National Institute of Health, no case of monkeypox has yet been diagnosed in Pakistan so far.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Social Media Media All From Share Airport

Recent Stories

Electricity prices to go up to Rs7-7.5 per Unit in ..

Electricity prices to go up to Rs7-7.5 per Unit in July

23 minutes ago
 Pak, India two-day talks on water issues to begin ..

Pak, India two-day talks on water issues to begin today

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th May 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.