Experts advocate AI, community-driven waste management solutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Environmental experts, policymakers and community representatives, on Wednesday, called for a paradigm shift in urban waste management, focusing the importance of community engagement and the use of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) to tackle the growing waste challenge.

The recommendations came during a conference hosted by the Institute of Urbanism (IOU), attended by a diverse panel including Chairman of the Pakistan Climate Change Authority, Ghulam Qadir Shah, CDA Director General Sanitation, Zaigham Abbas, EPA Director, Rafia Mehmood, WWF Coordinator, Yasmin Akhtar and community leaders from Frash Town.

Participants noted that waste mismanagement has emerged as a serious environmental and health hazard, with overflowing landfill sites, blocked drains and unchecked dumping threatening both urban sustainability and public well-being.

Experts emphasized that AI-powered tools can map out hotspots of recurring waste accumulation, optimize collection routes and monitor landfill usage in real time, making waste disposal more efficient and cost-effective.

Beyond technology, speakers highlighted the economic potential of recycling and upcycling initiatives.

They highlighted that transforming waste into resources — such as compost, energy and reusable materials — could not only reduce the burden on landfill sites but also create livelihood opportunities and monetary benefits for marginalized communities.

Education and capacity-building also emerged as key themes. Experts called on universities and vocational institutes to design curricula tailored to environmental sustainability, equipping students with hands-on skills in modern waste management.

Training programs for sanitary workers were also recommended to ensure safer and more effective practices on the ground.

The role of civil society was underscored as equally critical.

Speakers advocated for regular door-to-door awareness campaigns, community-based monitoring and stronger collaboration between citizens and municipal authorities to foster a sense of shared responsibility.

The conference concluded with a collective pledge to scale up waste segregation at the household level, invest in digital innovations, and adopt sustainable policies that could transform waste dumping sites into a cleaner, greener and more resilient.