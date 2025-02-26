Open Menu

Experts Advocate For Climate-smart Strategies To Unlock Balochistan's Olive Farming Potential

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 10:34 PM

Balochistan’s vast, arid landscapes hold immense potential for olive cultivation, yet unlocking this opportunity requires the right strategies tailored to the region’s diverse ecological zones

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Balochistan’s vast, arid landscapes hold immense potential for olive cultivation, yet unlocking this opportunity requires the right strategies tailored to the region’s diverse ecological zones.

According to press release issued here on Wednesday, with the right approach, olive farming could transform the province’s agricultural economy, offering a sustainable and climate-resilient alternative for local farmers.

Recognizing this potential, the International Water Management Institute with the support of European Union organized a stakeholders’ Consultative Workshop at the Balochistan University of Information Technology & Management Sciences (BUITEMS), Quetta.

Under the Revival of Balochistan Water Resources Project. Titled “Unlocking Olive Potential: Evaluating Cultivars for Sustainable Growth across Balochistan’s Ecological Zones,” the workshop brought together experts, policymakers, and progressive farmers to explore ways to enhance olive production through scientifically informed cultivation practices.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Muhammad Arshad, Deputy Country Representative, IWMI-Pakistan highlighted that Balochistan’s climate and soil conditions are well-suited for olive farming, provided that the right cultivars are selected for each ecological zone. “If we match the right variety with the right environment, olive farming can become a game-changer for the region”, he added.

Dr. Khair Muhammad Kakar, Director General, Pakistan Oil Seed Department, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to advancing the olive sector in collaboration with development partners.

He emphasized that Balochistan holds immense potential for olive farming, and the government would provide the necessary support to promote its growth.

Mr. Abdul Rauf Khan Kakar, Director General, ARI, Balochistan, said that Balochistan’s ecological diversity presents unique opportunities for growing various types of olives.

Mr. Abdullah Baloch Senior scientific officer of PARC-BARDC highlighted that farmers should adopt to drought tolerant and climate resilient agriculture by promoting sustainable and high value crops such as olives to earn livelihood for themselves and also contribute to the country’s economy.

In his closing remarks, Abdul Fatah Bhanger, Secretary, Forest Department, Government of Balochistan commended IWMI’s research-driven approach, stating that such initiatives align with the government’s vision for sustainable agricultural development. He emphasized that IWMI’s experimental research could pave the way for Balochistan’s agricultural transformation.

The event was attended by progressive olive growers, government officials, researchers and development partners, including Dr. Muhammad Javed Tareen, Member CMIT and Project Director, Balochistan Green Initiative, Dr. Syed Muhammad Khair, Dr. Muhammad Ramzan Anser Project Director, CEFORT- Chakwal.

