Experts alert cotton farmers to combat post-rain hazards

Agriculture experts warned farmers of hazards cotton crop would face in post-rain scenario and advised them to immediately drain out excess water and remove weeds from fields to minimize potential losses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Agriculture experts warned farmers of hazards cotton crop would face in post-rain scenario and advised them to immediately drain out excess water and remove weeds from fields to minimize potential losses.

In a statement issued here narrating experts' advice, agriculture spokesman said that weeds not only share vital resources but also serve as habitat for enemy pests. So, farmers must remove weeds by hoeing or by hands. Flat fan nozel be used for spray of weedicides with water at the rate of 100-120 litres per acre. Sprays that can harm crop must be applied using shield.

Humidity in post-rain scenario invites sucking pests attack particularly aphid and white fly, spokesman said and advised farmers to perform pest scouting twice a week and consult officials for spray of new chemistry pesticides in case of pest incidence crossing economic threshold level (ETL).

The spokesman further said water application duration can be adjusted on basis of water scouting. He also advised to apply nitrogenous fertilizers to cotton in suitable intervals keeping in view the intensity of white fly attack.