Experts, Analysts Urge UN To Honour Its Commitments On Kashmir Dispute

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Experts, analysts urge UN to honour its commitments on Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Political experts and analysts have urged the international community, particularly the UN, to stand up for the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who are facing the worst and brutal violations of their human rights in the internationally recognized disputed territory.

According to Kashmir media service (KMS) report on Saturday, the political experts and analysts, while talking to media men in Srinagar, said that every democratic and justice loving person must raise voice for the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are under Indian military and police repression for the last 76 years.

They said, supporting the beleaguered Kashmiris is to support humanity, peace and truth.

"It is time to stand up for the Kashmiri people before it is too late. It is time to raise voice for the voiceless people of occupied people. It is time to stop Hindutva BJP/RSS ideology regime and their establishment from targeting Kashmiris in false cases. It is time to halt demographic changes being made by BJP government in IIOJK," they said.

The political experts and analysts said, the world community must shun its double standards and help the people of Jammu and Kashmir who are demanding their right to self-determination guaranteed to them by the UN resolutions.

They asked India to remember that its cruel methods in IIOJK are bound to backfire. They urged the UN to honour its commitments regarding the Kashmir dispute.

