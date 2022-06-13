Experts ask farmers to improve moisture in orchard soil when temperature crosses 40C

Agriculture experts said on Monday that citrus orchards can survive heat up to 40 Celsius and any rise above this level can compromise production and make remedial measures compulsory

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Agriculture experts said on Monday that citrus orchards can survive heat up to 40 Celsius and any rise above this level can compromise production and make remedial measures compulsory.

In a statement issued here, agriculture spokesman reminded farmers to water their orchards as soon as they witness leaf turning yellow after Celsius scale cross 40 on the scale. It helps maintain the moisture level in soil enough to ensure leaf continue to feed the plant.

Explaining this the expert said that green material that produce carbohydrates start disappearing with rise in temperature after 40 Celsius. Consequently, fruit do not get carbohydrates and begin to turn yellow before they fall on the ground prematurely. Not only it affects size of the fruit, overall production and other characteristics are also compromised.

Farmers must not be complacent and use tensiometer to check soil moisture to take remedial measures when required.

Such measures be adopted that prevent or minimize vaporization and enable soil retain moisture for a longer duration. Farmers can also opt for mulching process on the soil under the tree, experts said explaining that they should lay 10cm thick layer of grass on the soil to keep soil temperature moderate and soil cool. This technique would also improve organic material in soil and leave good impact on fruit.

In case of skin of trunk found damaged, farmers should apply a liquid mixture of blue vitriol (Copper Sulphate) and lime on the trunk from ground up to 1.5 feet height for safety against sunlight impact. It would also save trunk from other diseases like citrus Gummosis.

Farmers were further advised to avoid repeated ploughing and deep hoeing in summer season to avoid damaging roots. Soil be ploughed only once when required and then be levelled to retain moisture, experts recommended.