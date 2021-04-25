Experts ask public to follow precautions to ensure safe Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Health Experts on Sunday advised public to remain vigilant while attending crowded bazzars and stick to safety precautions put in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during the holy month of Ramzan.

Faithfuls while visiting mosques should follow set health guidelines, such as bringing their own prayer mats, attending prayer on time, socially distancing and staying clear of overcrowding, health experts said while talking to a private news channel.

Leading medical expert Dr Muhammad Salman stressed that adherence to the health guidelines issued by the government is the only way to curb the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, adding, unfortunately attitude of people towards the SOPs seems casual and they are not exercising caution properly.

Even patients, visiting the emergency wards of hospitals, did not care for social distancing, masks and other safety measures, he mentioned.

Health experts further warn that foregoing Covid measures will lead to a jump in infection rates and urged the masses to wear face masks, particularly in situations where social distancing is not possible, stressing that careless attitude of the public can lead to another spike.

The experts also urged people to eat simple and healthy food, drink plenty of plain water after iftar till Sehr and suggested them to walk regularly after breaking fast to keep themselves from many stomach-related issues.

He said masks and social distancing was very important when it came to travelling and dining out during Ramazan.

He said the SOPs issued by the government will be implemented in all mosques and Imambargahs with the support of Imam-e-Masajid.

The people are also required to make ablution at home and wash hands for twenty seconds with soap before leaving for the mosque with masks on their faces, he added.

Another expert Dr. Hassan Abbas Zaheer said the available corona vaccine has been prepared after a thorough scientific research. So people should have no confusion about its efficacy. Moreover, every individual is responsible to adopt precautionary measures.

Ramazan gatherings and events that do not follow strict Covid-19 SOP could cause a spike in transmission of the virus among the public, he warned.

"Stay vigilant and eat healthy food during the month of Ramzan, he said, adding, people should be wary of attending large scale events and crowded Ramazan bazaars".

Dr said Covid-19 patients with no or mild symptoms could keep fast after consulting their physicians, adding that people with moderate and severe illness due to coronavirus should be in hospitals, where they should receive treatment under the supervision of experts.

