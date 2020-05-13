Experts asks citizens to take coronavirus threat seriously, follow health advisories

Health experts Wednesday expressed serious concerns over irresponsible behaviour of citizens and said people should support the government, take the risk of coronavirus seriously and follow the government's call for observing social distancing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Health experts Wednesday expressed serious concerns over irresponsible behaviour of citizens and said people should support the government, take the risk of coronavirus seriously and follow the government's call for observing social distancing.

Talking to ptv news channel, the health experts urged people to follow the government advisories, saying people were mistaken if they think they could not contract coronavirus. If they did not adopt social distancing the cases of coronavirus could further increased in the country.

A Microbiologist Dr Rashid appeal the public that if the government was asking something, so please take it seriously and don't spread rumours.

He asked people to stay at homes and wear masks while visiting markets.

A country with higher poverty rate cannot afford the lockdown for long, he said , adding, the entire world was easing the lockdown in order to restore the economy but it was responsibility of people to cope with the challenge of COVID-19.

Another health expert Dr Bushra Jameel said in order to get rid of this pandemic's psychological impacts we need to do exercise and indulge in different activities to keep ourselves busy.

People should avoid going out until it is necessary. We also have to take care of maintaining social distancing while going out. Moreover, sanitizing our hands should be routine once we come back home, she advised.

She warned that the government will tighten the restrictions, if people resort to violate SOPs and ignore precautionary measures.

She said the health ministry was also offering online training courses for hospital staff dedicated to the management of patients with severe respiratory impairment related to SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

She also claimed that new coronavirus could be transmitted by people without symptoms and this could be more dangerous.