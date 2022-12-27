UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispose of solid waste

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The experts at a 4-day workshop titled 'environment sustainability and human health' bemoaned that hundreds of tons of garbage was being left unpicked in Hyderabad on a daily basis, creating health and environmental issues.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the workshop, organized at Sindh Community Foundation's office here on Monday, the experts blamed the civic agencies for failing to dispose of the solid waste to keep the city clean.

The Sindh Agriculture University's Prof Dr Ismael Kumbhar said the environmental problems were becoming more serious and hazardous with each passing day.

However, he added, that grave issue that threatened human health did not seem to be a priority for the policymakers.

Kumbhar suggested that agro-environmental entrepreneurship could offer some solutions to the perplexing problem.

Dr Safar Korai, Associate Professor at the Institute of Environment Engineering, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro, said both the poor waste management and poor performance of the municipal services were responsible for deteriorating the environment in Hyderabad.

He claimed that the city generated around 2,000 tons of solid waste per day but 80 percent of that waste was left uncollected.

He said the excessive use of plastic was not showing any sign of reduction.

He deplored that sewage disposal was another failure of the civic agencies as a large number of roads and streets were seen in the city filled with sewage.

He said efficient solid waste management, setting up landfill sites and using waste for energy production could help alleviate the problem.

Dr. Eshwar Das, a psychiatrist, said the environmental pollution in the form of garbage heaps and overflowing sewage affected the human mind as well causing irritation, stress, depression and several other disorders.

The physical health of humans was more susceptible to such conditions, he added.

According to him, the psychiatrists were already coping with the disproportion between the rising number of cases and the mental health practitioners.

The SCF's Javed Soz expressed hope that activism and advocacy led by the youth who would play a role in sensitizing the citizens would produce good results.

The workshop's trainees would also approach the concerned civic agencies with complaints about solid waste disposal and would pursue those complaints until action was taken, he said.

He informed that 30 students from different localities of Hyderabad are taking part in the workshop.

