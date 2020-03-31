Experts briefs Chief Minister on production of protective equipment locally

Local production of personal protection equipment at par with international standard has been started in the Punjab province, said a team of the experts which called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Local production of personal protection equipment at par with international standard has been started in the Punjab province, said a team of the experts which called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Tuesday.

Convener of expert forum Prof Dr Mehmood, Prof Dr. Javed Akram and others met the chief minister.

The chief minister was briefed that personal protection equipment were being made with reusable material whereas N-95 face masks were also being produced locally.

The expert forum presented report to the chief minister to combat coronavirus. Usman Buzdar instructed the forum to expedite process of production of protective material.

He was apprised that research was being conducted on treatment of coronavirus with medicines. DRAP has also approved study conducted by the Punjab province on the pandemic.

They said that genes of coronavirus was different in nine ways and use of imported medicines in its treatment could be ineffective.

The CM was told that research was also underway for preparation of anti-biotic test kits of corona. Local testing kits would also be produced while two trial centers for coronavirus patients would be set up in Lahore.

The chief minister said on the occasion that all out resources would be provided for research on coronavirs and Punjab would be first province in preparing testing kits locally.