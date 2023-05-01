Experts call for adopting precautionary measures to avoid Monkeypox

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :In the wake of the possible spread of Monkeypox, the district health authority has advised the residents to remain vigilant and adopt precautionary measures.

The District Health Officer for Communicable Diseases Dr Waqar Ahmed told APP that the incubation period for Monkeypox was typically 5 to 21 days, with an average of 12 days. During this time, he added that an infected person may not show symptoms but can still spread the virus to others. "The infectious period for Monkeypox begins with the onset of symptoms and can last for up to 4 weeks," he added. Dr Waqar said that Monkeypox was primarily spread through close contact with infected animals, such as handling or consuming meat from infected animals, or through close contact with infected people, such as through respiratory droplets or contact with infected bodily fluids or skin lesions. The rate of transmission can vary depending on several factors, such as the level of exposure, the severity of the disease, and the effectiveness of infection control measures, he told.

Dr Waqar Ahmed further informed that the risk of transmission was higher in settings where there was close and prolonged contact with infected individuals, such as households or healthcare settings. He said, the use of personal protective equipment and good hygiene practices, like handwashing and disinfection of contaminated surfaces, can help reduce the risk of transmission. The health officer said that Monkeypox was a rare disease and the risk of transmission outside of endemic areas was low. However, if you have been in close contact with an infected individual or animal or have recently traveled to an endemic area and experienced symptoms of Monkeypox, it is recommended that you seek medical attention promptly to receive appropriate care and to prevent the further spread of the disease, he advised.

